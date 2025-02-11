This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Summary Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul Elimination Chamber qualifier on Raw.

AJ Styles returned to Raw to join the red brand and received a huge ovation.

CM Punk expected to address Elimination Chamber plans and beyond.

This week on WWE Raw, the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are set to continue after they got underway on Friday's episode of SmackDown. The first penned-in qualifier of the night will be between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul. This takes place one week since the Maverick cost the Luchador and Dragon Lee in their Tag Team match against the New Day. AJ Styles is expected to be welcomed with a huge ovation from the WWE Universe. It will be his first appearance on a WWE show since his return at the Royal Rumble and he officially joins the red brand.

CM Punk is also set to make an appearance and will likely align his intentions for the Elimination Chamber. The 'Best in the World' is also expected to address Kevin Owens attacking his friend Sami Zayn last week. The other Chamber qualifier will be the Women's Intercontinental champion Lyra Valkyria facing off against Bayley. Liv Morgan secured her place in the match last week after Rhea Ripley unintentionally disqualified Iyo Sky. After being sidelined with injury, Dakota Kai will join Sky in a Tag Team match tonight against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez which has the makings of a future intense rivalry between both duos.

WWE Raw Live Blog

CM Punk Throws Shade at John Cena

Something that fans probably wouldn't have predicted tonight, is Punk opting to go after Cena in his Raw promo. The 'Best in the World' was discussing how he's already qualified for the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, but was quick to mention that "one of us just decided to tell the world, "hey everybody, I'm in the Elimination Chamber." He did mention that Cena "deserves to call his shots" and is a "legend" but couldn't help making the point on how hard he worked to get there.

Before he could finish, Logan Paul came out to what sounded like a new entrance theme for the former United States champion. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler rubbed it in Punk's face about how he eliminated him in the Royal Rumble match. But Punk hilariously responded by saying he forgot Paul was in a qualifier match tonight. Could we see a potential feud between these two men?

War Raiders beat American Made

War Raiders get the win after Julius Creed gets American Made disqualified.

He struck Erik with the Tag Team title belt in the head which caused the referee to ring the bell early.

It was a match that demonstrated brute force and freakish athleticism from the first bell. Erik and Ivar were over with the crowd. The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius took some bumps in the form of crossbodies, big swinging heel kicks and power bombs. Julius tried to be a distraction by pulling Erik off the apron and Brutus would Angle Slam Ivar in tribute to Kurt Angle.

Despite being an evenly-fought contest, American Made simply couldn't play fair. Julius thought it would be a great idea to strike Erik in the head with the Tag Team title belt, only to get American Made DQ'd from the match. But it was more of a statement, as both Julius and Brutus raised the titles above their heads with Ivy Nile next to them, even though they didn't win. Nevertheless, they are incredibly talented.

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio brawl on Raw

It was an entertaining return from AJ Styles who came back to Raw for the first time since his injury - and the Royal Rumble where he was one of the surprise entrants. While speaking about the road to his return, he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio's entrance music, who in 2025, still finds himself as one of the most hated Superstars in WWE by the audience.

Mysterio and Carlito attacked AJ Styles and reversed a 619 attempt on Mysterio to pull off a Phenomenal Forearm on Carlito which was met by the roar of the Nashville crowd.

Bayley beats Lyra Valkyria

Bayley successfully progresses to the Elimination Chamber for the first time in her WWE career.

Lyra Valkyria was forced to settle for second best and the Intercontinental champion was embraced by Bayley at the end of the match.

This was the longest match of the night so far. But it was worth it to appreciate two great workers in the ring. It was a bout that was filled with counters and reversals, with Valkyrie showing exactly why she is the first-ever Women's Intercontinental champion. Kick-outs occurred from various fisherman suplexes and Bayley-to-Bayleys respectively from both Bayley and Valkyria.

But it was a well-executed roll-up from Bayley which was the deciding factor in the end. But there's no doubting how high Valkyria's ceiling is. She is a star in the making.

The New Day booed out of Nashville

The night has been fun so far, and it just got even better. Cathy Kelly was about to interview Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but they could barely get their words out as the arena loudly booed both New Day members. It looked like at one point that Woods was almost breaking character as the jeers grew louder and more persistent. To top it off, they were eventually cut off by Bayley's entrance.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai (Damage CTRL) beat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY shows why she is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world right now with a stunning performance.

Liv Morgan was bleeding from the side of her head towards the end of the match.

The match started with Raquel Rodriguez asserting her dominance with her sheer size and strength on both IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, with Liv Morgan acting deviously throughout. Damage CTRL wrestled valiantly. Morgan pulled off The Three Amigos on Kai. Michael Cole stated on commentary that her boyfriend Dominik Mysterio taught her the move, in what was a clear tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero. But Sky pulled off several impressive moves such as her Iyo Dive and the Bullet Train that helped claim victory.

RAW Tag Team Titles on the line tonight

WWE announced during the commercial break that the War Raiders will take on American Made for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

IYO SKY is coming for Rhea Ripley

After Rhea Ripley got IYO SKY disqualified on Raw last week, effectively costing her the Elimination Chamber spot, the former WWE champion has set her sights on Ripley and vows for revenge.

You cost me WrestleMania - I'm coming for you.

Jey Uso and Gunther at WrestleMania is OFFICIAL

Maybe I shouldn't say this. Me and you, at WrestleMania.

So there it is. It is 68 nights to go and it looks like we are going to have Jey Uso taking on Gunther at WrestleMania 41. This could get very interesting.

Gunther ATTACKS Jey Uso

Wow, an action-packed start to Raw. The World Heavyweight champion Gunther came from nowhere to swoop Jey Uso off his feet while he 'yeets' on the announcer's table. Almost immediately, we are treated to an exchange of blows between the champion and the potential challenger for the title. Fans can be heard shouting loudly "You suck" to Gunther as he powerbombs Uso several times before being held back by security.

Jey Uso YEETS into RAW

Just like we saw on SmackDown last Friday, Jey Uso is making Nashville, Tennessee shake with his iconic entrance. It's likely that we are about to hear a lot about his WrestleMania 41 intentions in the next few moments.

The matches scheduled for tonight are as follows. It's likely that more will be added to the card throughout the night by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul - Elimination Chamber qualifier

Lyra Valkyria vs Bayley - Elimination Chamber qualifier

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

More updates will appear here as the show progresses.

How to Stream Raw on Netflix

Registering for Netflix has never been easier in 2025. Here is a bullet-pointed checklist for those looking to jump on board:

Go to the Netflix home page.

Enter your email address or phone number.

Select a plan of your choice, ranging from Standard with adverts (£4.99 p/m), Standard (£10.99 p/m) or Premium (£17.99 p/m).

Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.

Enter a payment method.

Click 'Finish.'

Verify your account with the email Netflix sends you.

You are done. Enjoy all the WWE action.