Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn during last night's episode of WWE Raw in truly heartbreaking fashion.

The best storyline in all of WWE right now underwent its latest twist as Jey sided with The Bloodline by attacking Zayn to close out the show.

The storyline, and heartbreaking angle on last night's show, both serve as a reminder of why WWE fans have been calling for long-term storytelling for quite some time.

What happened on WWE Raw last night?

During the main event of last night's show, Zayn beat Jimmy Uso in a singles match after Jey made his presence felt.

Jey then embraced Sami, seemingly siding with him, before brutally turning on his former stablemate and showing that his allegiance very much still lies with The Bloodline.

The segment was truly emotional, with Jey's turn on Sami being one of the most heart wrenching angles on WWE TV in quite some time.

Don't believe us? You can check out Jey turning on Sami during last night's show in the footage below...

The angle last night, and Bloodline storyline as a whole, has been the shining light of Triple H's time as Chief Content Officer of WWE, a role which he undertook in July 2022.

Latest news on The Usos & Sami Zayn

At the time of writing, the plan for WrestleMania, according to Wrestling Observer, is for Sami to face The Usos.

The show in Los Angeles on April 1/2 will see Zayn team with long-time friend Kevin Owens to take on The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Zayn and Owens are expected to win, not only ending The Usos' historic reign as champions, but also holding the Tag Team titles for the first time as a pair in WWE.

Kevin Owens still wants nothing to do with Sami Zayn

In fact, some fans are even calling for KO and Sami v The Usos to main event night one of WrestleMania 39, given that the storyline and angle has been great enough to close the biggest show of the year.

