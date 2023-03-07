John Cena well and truly passed the torch to Cody Rhodes in an emotional moment on WWE Raw

John Cena and Cody Rhodes shared an emotional passing of the torch moment on WWE Raw last night.

Cena made his return to WWE TV last night, accepting Austin Theory's challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

During the show, Cena also shared an emotional moment with Cody Rhodes, with the pair sharing the screen for the first time since the latter return to WWE.

What happened between Cody Rhodes and John Cena?

As noted, during last night's episode of Raw, it was confirmed that Cena will now face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 for the United States Championship.

After his segment wiht the former NXT star on last night's show, Cena shared a rather emotional moment with Rhodes.

As you can see from the footage below, Cena told the fans in his homestate of Boston that while Theory wasn't worthy of a spot at WrestleMania, Cody was, before bringing out the former AEW star.

Video: John Cena shares emotional moment with Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw

A lot has changed since Cody and Cena last shared the stage on WWE TV, and the pair embraced as they spoke to each other during their brief encounter on last night's episode of Raw.

Cody is preparing to main event WrestleMania, something Cena has done several times, so any advice from the 16-time World Champion would have been greatly appreciated.

Latest news on Cody Rhodes & John Cena

Cena will challenge Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39, as noted, in what will be John's first match at the biggest show of the year since 2020.

John is expected to lose the match, putting over Theory in the process, given that Triple H is said to be highly impressed with the young star's work.

Cody, on the other hand, is expected to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match that will almost definitely main event WrestleMania night two.

