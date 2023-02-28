A WWE legend returned on Raw last night for a program they've 'wanted to work for some time'

Trish Stratus returned to WWE during the main event of last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

The WWE Hall of Famer helped Becky Lynch and Lita beat Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Stratus isn't just back for one night though, according to reports, and is expected to stay around for quite some time.

What will WWE do with Trish Stratus?

As noted, Trish is back on TV, and all signs point towards the 47-year-old becoming a regular fixture on Raw moving fowards.

WRKD Wrestling, who first broke that Stratus would be returning to WWE, has said that she'll be back for a "lengthy program", via WrestleTalk.

The report didn't reveal what Stratus is going to be doing, just that she's likely to become a full-time fixture on Raw, at least for the foreseeable future.

The account tweet last week that Stratus is set to come in "for a storyline that she's wanted to do for quite some time", suggesting that it's set to be a big one for the women's division.

In fact, the report also explained that Trish "definitely won't be in a role that most expect" hinting that fans will be surprised with what Triple H has the eight-time champion do on TV.

Will Trish Stratus wrestle in WWE?

At the time of writing, there's been no confirmation that Trish is going to wrestle once again now that she's back in WWE.

However, the feeling amongst many is that WWE wouldn't have brought her back, and have her get physical on her return, if there weren't plans for her to have at least one match.

The popular theory is that Trish will team with the aforementioned Lita and Lynch to take on Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, collectively Damage CTRL, at WrestleMania.

It was also theorised that Trish could team with Lita to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but now Lita has won the title with Becky, that seems highly unlikely.

There's also the chance for Stratus to now have a singles match at WrestleMania, potentially against Bayley, with Lynch and Lita busy with the Tag Team Championship.

With Becky now in the tag division, it's been speculated that she could share the ring with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania once again, which you can read more about by clicking here.

