WWE Raw returns tonight as we are just under two weeks out from this year's Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. As four Superstars go head-to-head across two matches this evening, one more space in both the respective men's and women's events is up for grabs.

Seth "Freaking" Rollins and Finn Balor will look to cement their place as the final man in the Chamber match. John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are already in the match after securing their places through Raw and SmackDown shows in recent weeks.

For the women, it'll be former NXT champion Roxanne Perez going up against "Big Mami Cool" Raquel Rodriguez in the final qualifier. Perez wowed the WWE Universe with her impressive performance during the 2025 Royal Rumble match, where she secured the crown of 'Iron Woman' after she spent the longest time in the ring out of every Superstar. Can she book her place in Toronto? She will look to join Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Bayley in the cage.

Other matches tonight include the new fan-favourite Penta taking on Pete Dunne in what should be an enjoyable spectacle from a technical wrestling perspective. Dakota Kai will face Ivy Nile in a number one contender match for the Women's Intercontinental title. The winner could be facing Lyra Valkyria at the Elimination Chamber. Also on the card is AJ Styles and "Dirty Dom" Dominik Mysterio. As the show progresses, more unannounced matches will likely be added to the card.

Live Blog

[21:58] It's a New Day, no it isn't...

Yet again, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were booed out of the building by the Charlotte crowd as they wouldn't let them say a word. Woods accused Rey Mysterio of sucking the life out of every Luchador that has been and gone from WWE. This came after the pair attacked him after he lost his Elimination Chamber qualifier to Logan Paul last week. They said they did it because Mysterio kicked them out of the locker room.

[21:48] Roxanne Perez def. Raquel Rodriguez

A huge shock as Perez takes the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Distractions and wider context cost Rodriguez the match.

Our Women's Elimination Chamber match line-up is now complete as Roxanne Perez adds herself into the mix. Her victory against Raquel Rodriguez was far from straightforward, however. The 'Who injured Jade Cargill' saga reared its head last Friday on SmackDown after Nick Aldis revealed that both Liv Morgan, who was ringside, and Rodriguez were seen leaving the scene. As a result, both Bianca Belair and Naomi came after Morgan which distracted Rodriguez. Perez took advantage of this with her Pop Rocks finishing move and got the three-count.

[21:26] Penta def. Pete Dunne

The huge push for Penta continues with an impressive victory.

It was Penta's first match since the Royal Rumble as the Luchador eyes future title success.

We can't get away from how good Penta's entrance is. The fire, spinning fireworks and huge pyro gets the crowd going without fail. There appeared to be a few moments where Penta looked like he was going to lose. Dunne's Running Powerbomb from the top rope and a roll-up shortly after which forced near-falls. Ludwig Kaiser was ringside but wasn't interfering, but was proving to be a pest. He was quickly disposed of and a Penta Driver secured the victory. Penta remains undefeated in the WWE. There was a huge brawl that took place after between Dunne and Kaiser as the Englishman felt he cost him the match.

[21:07] Gunther and Jey Uso go at it

Gunther started the show by trolling the Charlotte, NC, crowd by 'yeeting' his way to the ring, although the crowd didn't respond in their usual fashion. His promo consisted of a lot of talk about how Uso has no chance of beating him at WrestleMania. The World Heavyweight champion even consulted a shaken Pat McAfee, who nervously answered that he hopes Uso wins in Las Vegas. Suddenly, Uso emerged from the ramp and attacked Gunther, with the segment ending with the Royal Rumble winner 'yeeting' with the fans.

[20:52] Dakota Kai def. Ivy Nile

The Damage CTRL member wins the number one contender match for the Intercontinental match.

This victory sets up a rematch with Lyra Valkyria.

Very much a mid-card match, but one that had significance towards the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Kai took a bit of a rough bump as she was dumped out for the ring by Nile. Somehow, she managed to avoid injury and secure the victory to set up a title match, possibly at the Elimination Chamber. Nile attempted to get Kai to submit using the iconic Ankle Lock move, a move inspired by the great WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

[20:36] AJ Styles def. Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles' comeback story continues with a solid victory over Dirty Dom.

Momentum is building on the Phenomenal One as he continues to get some minutes in the ring.

It was pretty much a handicap match for the entire match as Carlito did his best from ringside to make this match as difficult as possible for AJ Styles. Once again, Pat McAfee didn't hide his disdain towards the blatant cheating that was taking place near the announcer's table. The Styles Clash to get the pin. However, that wasn't the end of the story. The Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker entered the ring and attempted to spear Styles, only to catch an off-guard Mysterio before being thrown out of the ring.

[20:21] New Judgment Day member?

Yet another hint was dropped in this week's Judgment Day promo that a new member could be added to the Judgment Day. Since both Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left the faction, and the injury to JD McDonough, they have looked a little light. Finn Balor stressed to Dominik Mysterio for the second week running "no new members." Who could the new member be?

[20:16] Adam Pearce rejects Sami Zayn's match request with Kevin Owens

No fun Pearce was at it again. Sami Zayn kicked off Raw with a huge reception from the crowd and immediately addressed the injury he picked up from Kevin Owens last week. Adam Pearce came out and refused to sanction a match between Zayn and Owens tonight, but said an unsanctioned match at Elimination Chamber is on the table.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight

WWE fans can tune in tonight on Netflix live at 8pm ET and pm PT as Raw broadcasts nationwide, in the UK (1am GMT), Canada and Australia (12pm AEDT). Registering for Netflix has never been easier in 2025. Here is a checklist for those looking to jump on board:

Netflix does not offer free trials. But plans can be cancelled at any time in the 'Account' section with no additional fees.

Go to the Netflix home page.

Enter your email address or phone number.

Select a plan of your choice, ranging from Standard with adverts (£4.99 p/m), Standard (£10.99 p/m) or Premium (£17.99 p/m).

Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.

Enter a payment method.

Click 'Finish.'

Verify your account with the email Netflix sends you.

You are done. Enjoy all the WWE action.