WWE Raw returns tonight live just two days after Elimination Chamber, and three title matches are scheduled to take place this evening.

The Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her crown against 'The Genius of the Sky' Iyo Sky, a Superstar that the Australian has never beaten.

More matches ahead of WrestleMania 41 could be chalked in tonight. CM Punk is expected to call out Seth Rollins after he cost him his main event slot during the Chamber match on Saturday. Respective World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champions Gunther and Bron Breakker are also expected to have their own segments.

The War Raiders' World Tag Team Championship will also be on the line as they take on American Made - the Creed brothers. Julius and Creed challenged for the titles a few weeks ago but they came up short due to a disqualification. The pair will be hoping to be holding the belts as WrestleMania edges loser.

Last but not least, Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will finally have the chance to get her revenge on Ivy Nile, who viciously attacked the Irish wrestler last week.

WWE Raw Live Blog

[20:40] Gunther def. Otis

An impromptu title match makes this the fourth Championship bout of the evening, with three more to come.

Otis wanted to get revenge for Akira Tozawa after he was pummeled by the Ring General last week on Raw. He actually dominated this match, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

But it was ultimately the World Champion who retained with an impressive powerbomb on Otis. But he was attacked by Jey Uso, who was then attacked by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

[20:12] CM Punk starts the show with a bang!

Punk wasted no time. He marched into the ring and immediately called out The Rock, John Cena and Seth Rollins.

After Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber, Punk was quick to remind him that he is a 'sell out', calling him and Rock 'bald frauds.' He also declared he would put Rollins in a wheelchair. The two came to blows on the stage as security attempted to keep them apart.

Becky Lynch, you better come get your man because if I get to him before you do, I'm going to put him in a wheelchair!

