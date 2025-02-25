This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It is the last WWE Raw before the Elimination Chamber tonight, live on Netflix, and there are some exciting matches in the offering before the company rolls on to Canada.

All of the spaces in both Chamber matches may be full, but it doesn't mean that tonight will be a card filler. Two title bouts and a Triple Threat have been confirmed so far, but General Manager Adam Pearce will likely add more to the card as the night progresses.

Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental title for the first time against Dakota Kai. Bianca Belair and Naomi will have their chance to get revenge on Jade Cargill's behalf. They believe Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez attacked her so will defend their crowns against the Judgment Day members tonight.

Penta is back tonight and is set to face Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat match. Finally, CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Logan Paul have been booked to do a promo ahead of Saturday's Chamber match where all three men will participate.

[21:37] Lyra Valkyria def. Dakota Kai

This was a competitive battle and an evenly-fought contest, full of high turnbuckle spots, and deadly offensive moves. Valkyria ultimately finished the match off with her signature move and secured the pin. But as Kai was making her way up the ramp, she was attacked by American Made's Ivy Nile, who then rushed the ring, took out Valkyria and raised the Intercontinental title aloft.

[21:11] Gunther def. Akira Tozawa

In a surprise title match, Gunther said he picked Akira Tozawa to challenge him because he saw him doing a TikTok dance in the backstage area. The match didn't last long though. Gunther quickly got him in a sleeper hold which ended the match. The Alpha Academy rushed to his aid but Otis also suffered the same fate. But Jey Uso came to the resue which saw Gunther scuttle off down the ramp.

[20:54] The New Day def. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde

New Day trashed the crowd before defeating the LWO in a tag match before walking in to their new awesome heel entrance music. Despite some fight from Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won convincingly. Afterwards, they attacked their opponents, and Dragon Lee’s rescue attempt failed as he got beaten down too.

In the back, Judgment Day’s tensions grew. Finn Balor dismissed the idea of new members and criticized his teammates, who fired back, urging him to focus on his own issues. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vowed to handle business later, while Dominik Mysterio was challenged to step up against Bron Breakker.

[20:36] Ludwig Kaiser def. Pete Dunne and Penta

The action continues in what was a scintillating match between three of the world's best in-ring competitors. The match ended in style. Penta pulled off a stunning Mexican Destroyer on Pete Dunne and went for a Penta Driver. But before he could, Ludwig Kaiser threw him out of the ring, got Dunne and took him down to secure the victory.

[20:15] Logan Paul slaps CM Punk

What a dramatic start to Raw. CM Punk and Logan Paul were going back and forth in the ring as part of the first promo of the night. As Paul was leaving the ring, he turned around a slapped Punk and actually made him bleed.

