Seth Rollins and Logan Paul’s WrestleMania clash has quickly become extremely personal, and this week’s Raw was no different.

LP was advertised in advance of the night, with him hosting a live edition of imPaulsive with his ‘Mania opponent.

Things quickly broke down between the pair, leading to Paul dropping Rollins once again in stunning fashion.

What happened between Logan Paul and Seth Rollins?

As noted, Seth was the “guest” on Logan’s show, and it became a back and forth of insults in no time, with it being emphasised that they are two very different men – Rollins is a standard bearer of WWE and professional wrestling, while Paul, in Rollins’ eyes, is a tourist and a fraud.

Paul has recently mentioned how he’s achieved more in a year than Rollins has in his career. It’s a blatant lie but it is one that grates with both the former Shield man and the WWE universe, who are delighted that they can ferociously boo the Youtuber-turned-Boxer now.

After one insult too many, Rollins snapped and attacked Paul. It looked rather hilarious given he was in a leopard print suit but perhaps that was fitting given the animalistic nature of the beatdown.

Security and WWE officials quicky tried to break the two apart, with Paul being far more protected than Rollins, who continued to assault his rival. After attempting to put him through the announce table with a dive off the top rope, Rollins instead landed on the men who had moved Paul out of the way.

This allowed LP to gather himself and hit Rollins with a knockout punch. It was a cheap shot that perfectly suited his character but a KO all the same. It sets the tone nicely for Hollywood showdown in under two weeks.

Have a look below at the incident (shared on Twitter by @WWE)

VIDEO: Logan Paul knocks out Seth Rollins on Raw

What might happen next?

The pair will meet at WrestleMania in what genuinely has the potential to be the match of the weekend, given Logan’s brilliant transition into pro wrestling and Seth’s position as arguably the best in-ring performer in WWE.

Who wins is unclear, but it would feel unfair if Seth was staring at the lights once again in a big match, as he has done so much of late. With LP being a part-timer, it also wouldn’t make sense given he likely will dip out for a bit following WrestleMania.

A win for Rollins could also pave the way for a fourth match up with Cody Rhodes, this time for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.