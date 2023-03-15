Brock Lesnar walked out of WWE Raw before the show ended, a report has claimed.

'The Beast' was present at Raw for his segment with Omos, the man he will face at WrestleMania 39.

And now, more information has emerged about Lesnar leaving the building immediately after his segment, prior to the show finishing.

Why did Brock Lesnar leave WWE Raw early?

There is believed to be an unwritten rule within WWE that talent don't leave a show until it's gone off the air, rather than just when their segment finishes.

So, fans were quite surprised to hear that Brock left the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island before Raw had finished.

However, Fightful is reporting that it's "very common" for Lesnar to leave the building early, so it's nothing for fans to get concerned about, noting that things had been "blown out of proportion", via WrestleTalk.

There was a PWInsider report that Brock Lesnar left immediately after his segment, which is true. Another website aggregated what was just a general note, and it was blown out of proportion. This is very common.

When you've got the backstage clout that Brock clearly does backstage within WWE, he can clearly leave the building before the show has ended, something other talent might not have the sway to do.

Brock Lesnar

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

At the time of writing, Brock is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39.

The match is one that caught many people off guard, with fans expecting Lesnar to face Bobby Lashley, Gunther or Bray Wyatt instead.

In fact, it has been reported by Fightful that Brock was pitched matches against the three aforementioned men, before Triple H eventually settled on a clash with Omos.

Interestingly enough, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Brock was pitched a match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at the show too, but the WWE Hall of Famer turned it down due to financial disputes, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Stone Cold could still be involved with WrestleMania though, it has been claimed, with a spot with LA Knight being pitched fairly recently, according to Fightful.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding plans for Stone Cold at WrestleMania 39.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.