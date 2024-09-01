During the post-Bash in Berlin media scrum, the official start date for WWE on Netflix was finally revealed. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the news following the announcement that, after more than 30 years of the iconic weekly Raw show being on cable television, it would be making the move over to Netflix in January 2025.

However, after much talk about what this could mean for the franchise, we do have another detail revealed. WWE Raw will premiere on Netflix on the 6th of January 2025. This was announced by Cody Rhodes while he was filling in for the usual CCO Triple H, as he left the Bash in Berlin event early for family matters, as his eldest daughter prepares to head off to college.

The American Nightmare looked excited to be able to reveal this detail to fans during the media conference after Bash in Berlin had taken place, where Rhodes himself had overcome a knee injury to retain his title.

WWE Raw's Move to Netflix

The deal was announced back in January

Much has been made since the announcement that WWE Raw would be moving over to Netflix next year, ending one of the longest-running cable TV broadcasts around today, with its inception all the way back in 1993.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistsic: Netflix will be paying $5 BILLION over the course of 10 years for WWE Raw.

Many fans feel this is a logical step for the franchise to take, with hockey, football, and basketball all embracing streaming services in recent years. Other, more traditional viewers, however, love the sport’s relationship with cable TV and the USA network, which it currently resides on, and are reluctant to such a significant change, which will certainly take some getting used to.

Advantages of WWE Raw Moving to Netflix

WWE will be delighted with the move as it gives them a lot more freedom

2:49 Related How much Netflix are paying for WWE Raw Netflix and WWE have struck an agreement to stream Monday Night Raw from 2025 onwards, and the numbers behind the deal are staggering.

The change may have some advantages, though. More and more people are consuming their entertainment on demand, with streaming services having several convenient advantages over traditional cable TV in this regard. WWE Raw on Netflix will allow you to re-watch your favourite matches, flash-points, and discussions again and again, and it could open the sport up to new audiences by putting it on a global site such as Netflix.

Another key potential improvement is advertising. On cable TV, a three-hour WWE Raw show can have as many as a dozen advertisement breaks, but on a streaming service like Netflix, that could all change. Streaming services can typically afford to show less advertising because of the money they earn in subscription fees, and this could provide a better viewing experience for WWE lovers.

Furthermore, the franchise will be under less pressure to conform to certain time restrictions as they are currently on cable TV, which, of course, runs under a strict schedule. The lack of this on streaming sights will mean those in high creative positions, such as Triple H, may have more freedom to explore different running times that wouldn’t be possible on cable TV. This new creative direction may not have much impact in the short-term, but the long-term future of WWE can now be whatever those in power want it to be, and that’s an exciting proposition for WWE fans.

There can and will be much speculation about how this will impact the franchise, and now we know the exact date this new adventure will start, the excitement and intrigue for all fans can really begin.