Summary A new RAW logo was revealed with 'real, rebellious, raw' approach by WWE.

The logo makeover introduces a silver colour with red dashes.

WWE's move to Netflix in 2025 will debut on January 6, marking a new era and reaching a larger audience.

Ahead of WWE's monumental move to Netflix in 2025, the new RAW logo has been revealed. With SmackDown's logo having had a makeover, it was only right for WWE's flagship show to receive the same treatment.

Revealing on his X account, WWE's CCO Triple H refers to this new era as "real, rebellious, raw." The clip includes footage of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, the Wyatt Sicks, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns, potentially earmarking these talents as the Netflix era edges closer.

A stark contrast to the current RAW brand design, this new version sees WWE abandon their company logo on the flagship show. Adopting a new colour, it takes on silver this time round, with red dashes on either side of the word keeping the Monday show's patented colour on the logo.

With the company debut set for January 6th 2025, WWE's move to Netflix validates a hugely successful year of business. A move that sees the streaming service stepping into unknown territory, it will be the first live weekly TV show that they will broadcast. With prior events under their name, this episodic format is the first of its kind and opens WWE up to a much larger audience, more than ever before.

Closing out an impressive 2025 with their TV special Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE will want to keep all momentum up when Netflix rolls around next year. As the product continues to reach heights that it hasn't seen in years, this new RAW logo marks a new era, one that has the WWE Universe more than excited.