Summary WWE's Raw debut on Netflix marks a first, breaking away from cable TV.

The debut on Netflix includes a live Roman Reigns match and a long-awaited CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins bout.

Fans in the UK can watch WWE on Netflix, with various subscription options available for savings.

With just two more Raw shows left until the highly anticipated Netflix debut, WWE has built a strong card for the opening episode. In a move that is the first of its kind, WWE will find itself as Netflix's first weekly live-streamed show. Having dabbled in live shows, notably Jake Paul's fight with Mike Tyson, this live-episodic format is new territory for the streaming service world.

A show that is the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history, Raw's move to Netflix ends its 30+ year association with cable TV. WWE's move to Netflix is rumoured to last 10 years and be worth $5 billion. One of many huge money moves the company has made in recent times, they have produced a card worthy of such an occasion.

From a rare televised Roman Reigns match to an encounter that's been years in the making, there is something for everyone on RAW's Netflix debut. With this move changing the way UK fans will consume WWE, this is Raw's UK start time, as well as the match card for the Netflix debut so far.

Related WWE's Plans for First Raw on Netflix 'Leaked' WWE have huge plans for their first-ever Monday Night Raw on Netflix, with just a few things lined up reportedly leaked.

UK Start Time

1am GMT

Credit: WWE

Remaining as a three-hour show, Raw has always emanated from the UK at 1am. Having become accustomed to the late nights, it appears this timeslot will remain the same, with Netflix streaming hours set to parallel current WWE TV hours.

Alongside Raw, starting January 6th 2025, UK fans will get SmackDown, NXT and PLEs within their Netflix package. A much more accessible way to consume WWE TV, the debut Raw has the WWE Universe incredibly excited for the new year.

Having just experienced a hugely successful revival of Saturday Night's Main Event, the WWE will be looking to carry this momentum into 2025. Debuting on Netflix alongside the start of the road to WrestleMania, there is potential for WWE to reach new heights once again. Preparations are well underway, with WWE doing everything in their power to capitalise on their new audience of Netflix subscribers. From new titles to new logos, they are ensuring to cement their identity ahead of this new era.

Match Card

Credit: WWE

Match Opponents Match Type 1. Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala 2. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Singles

The grandiosity of Raw on Netflix is evident in that Roman Reigns will be wrestling live on Raw in a singles match, for the first time since 2019. Set to face off against Solo Sikoa, his cousin and leader of the Bloodline. Fighting in Tribal Combat for the sacred Ula Fala, a necklace reserved for high chiefs, the stipulation in this match is very important.

Having fought at SummerSlam 2023 in Tribal Combat against Jey Uso, Reigns is experienced in this realm of wrestling. A stipulation that means no one can interfere until an ending is reached, it saves the blushes of the WWE Universe who would've expected to see Bloodline mayhem.

The other announced match for this card is one that many expected to see as the main event of WrestleMania. Wrestling on Raw for the first time since his return, CM Punk will face off against long-time rival Seth Rollins. Supposedly set to have main-evented last year's WrestleMania, until an unfortunate Royal Rumble injury ended Punk's Mania dream, it is a match that is years in the making.

Having been instrumental in Rollins' Shield debut, Punk and Rollins have enjoyed a rivalry ever since. With numerous back-and-forths having taken place across various mediums, it is a match that the WWE Universe can't wait to see. Having fought once in 2013, this match will tie the bow on another fantastic CM Punk rivalry.

How to Watch on Netflix in the UK

No longer set to take place live on TNT Sports, the only way fans in the UK can watch Raw is on Netflix. A deal that sees all live WWE content on the streaming service, there are numerous subscriptions available on Netflix, many with their own perks.

The base £4.99 package allows you to watch Netflix but with ads and only on one device. For £10.99, fans can get the standard subscription, which has no adverts, HD streaming and allows up to two devices to stream. Lastly, there is a £17.99 service available on Netflix, known as the premium subscription. This offers no ads, ultra HD streaming quality, and allows four devices to connect to the account.

With wrestling fans set to save £9.99 on their WWE Network subscription, the move to Netflix offers much more value for money at the same price. Here is a bullet-pointed checklist for those looking to jump on board:

Go to the Netflix home page.

Enter your email address or phone number

Select a plan of your choice, ranging from Standard with adverts (£4.99 p/m), Standard (£10.99 p/m) or Premium (£17.99 p/m).

Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.

Enter a payment method.

Click 'Finish.'

Verify your account with the email Netflix sends you.

You are done. Enjoy all the WWE action.