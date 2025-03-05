Summary WWE's partnership with Netflix is a decade-long collaboration costing $5 billion.

WWE's inaugural Raw on Netflix show was an overwhelming success.

Despite WWE's on-screen success, the company is experiencing a week-by-week ratings decline for Raw.

It is hard to fault WWE's output in 2025. Having started the year with a historic Netflix debut, then onto a record-breaking Royal Rumble before dropping jaws all over the world with the Elimination Chamber, the Road to WrestleMania has seemingly been without its faults. With both the WWE Universe and WWE Superstars more invested than ever, Triple H's tenure overseeing the company has been fantastic.

However, it appears things might not be all they seem. WWE's $5 billion partnership with Netflix is just over two months old, and despite the on-screen success, the most recent figures reflect a 56% drop in viewership for WWE's flagship show.

A topic of conversation that surprisingly pops up more than it should among wrestling fans is viewership and rating figures. Numbers that shouldn't impact a subjective viewer's experience of a product, the WWE Universe has endured years of ratings discourse. With WWE's move to Netflix, many thought this would mark the end of ratings debates, as the streaming service would make it harder to achieve precise results. Despite this, the discourse persisted, and following a successful debut in January, the figures aren't as promising, with WWE Raw on Netflix currently enduring a hefty decline in viewers.

WWE Raw on Netflix Viewership Decline

Despite being a success, the figures are spiralling

When the WWE arrived on Netflix in January, it marked the first of its kind partnership. The first sport to be streamed live on the world's largest streaming service, the debut episode saw an estimated 5.9 million viewers tune into the show. However, just two months later, WWE's latest figures come in at around 2.6 million, a 56% drop, according to Wrestlenomics.

Even experiencing a 200k drop in viewers from the previous week's Raw, the figures behind the Road to WrestleMania aren't as successful as the on-screen product. Despite this, WWE still finds itself among the top ten most-watched shows on Netflix this week, so there are positives for the company.

Ranking Show Viewership (millions) 1. Zero Day 17.9m 2. American Murder: Gabby Petito 11.3m 3. Running Point 9.3m 4. Toxic Town 4.8m 5. The Search For Instagram's Worst Con Artist 3.8m 6. Love Is Blind 3.2m 7. The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 2.6m 8. WWE Raw - February 24, 2025 2.6m 9. Ms. Rachel 2.5m 10. American Murder: Laci Peterson 2.1m

The Figures Behind WWE and Netflix's Partnership

Netflix invested heavily in the sports entertainment company

It was January 2024 when Netflix announced they had secured the rights to air WWE's product on their platform. A jaw-dropping move that saw Raw leave the USA Network and cable TV after 30 years, it took a lot of work for Netflix to get the WWE onboard.

A deal that was estimated to be worth around $5 billion, the partnership will last a decade. With WWE's PLE's and weekly product airing live on the world's largest streaming service, despite the consistent decline in ratings week-by-week, the home of sports entertainment will hope their work on the Road to WrestleMania will turn the tide.