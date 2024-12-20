Summary WWE's move to Netflix kick-starts with a huge premiere on Raw in 2025.

With Tribal Combat and Seth Rollins against CM Punk announced, there's room for a stacked card.

From Drew McIntyre targeting the Bloodline to closing the chapter on Judgement Day's feuds, there's lots WWE could do.

As WWE closes the door on a successful 2024, the turn of the year will host the company's Netflix debut. Having put together a $5 billion, 10-year deal, Netflix will become the home to all live WWE content from January 6th 2025.

A first-of-its-kind deal, Netflix will venture into parts unknown, becoming the first streaming service to offer a live-episodic weekly show. Having been tied to cable TV for over 30 years, Monday Night Raw will arrive on Netflix as the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history.

Reportedly treating their Netflix debut as a huge event, WWE will want to produce a card representative of that. With two PLE-calibre matches already announced, there is plenty of room for the first Raw of 2025 to set the tone.

With Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa announced, long-time rivals Seth Rollins and CM Punk will finally get to lock up after over a decade. Alongside Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley getting set to end their rivalry, WWE still has three hours to fill. With just three matches announced so far, these are five more that could take place on the Raw Netflix premiere.

Matches Announced for RAW on Netflix Premiere So Far # Match Type 1. Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala 2. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk Singles 3. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan WWE Women's World Championship Match

5 DIY vs. MCMG vs. Street Profits

WWE

WWE's newly debuted Motor City Machine Guns got off to a hot start, becoming WWE tag team champions just a week after arriving. However, a heel turn from DIY would see Jonny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa become the new champions 42 days later.

A rematch destined to happen, it has gone under the radar how the Street Profits have been treated within all this. Having had their first tag title match against MCMG thrown out due to a DIY interference, a backstage attack just two weeks ago ruled them out of another opportunity at tag team gold.

An attack more than likely orchestrated by DIY, as it gave them the chance to win the belts, both teams will be seeking vengeance. What better way to give both teams their chance than in a triple-threat tag team match on the Netflix premiere of Raw.

4 Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Final

Potential spoiler

Announcing two new mid-card titles for the women's division, the WWE Universe were ecstatic to see the additions of United States and Intercontinental championships to the women's scene. With Chelsea Green becoming the inaugural US Women's champion, all that's left is for an inaugural Intercontinental champion to be crowned.

With Lyra Valkyria set to take on Iyo Sky and Zoey Starks facing off against Dakota Kai, these two semi-final matches should set up a finale at the premiere of Raw on Netflix. With any combination of finalists leading to exciting match-ups, it'll be Stark, Kai and Valkyria hoping they can achieve their first taste of main roster singles gold. Needing a positive start for the belt, WWE has the chance to present their new championship in front of a newly expanded audience.

3 Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

Credit: WWE

Following a convincing win against Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre declared there was "one down, four to go". With fans speculating this could be a redemption tour of sorts, it appears McIntyre's four left are all Bloodline members.

Drew McIntyre was one-half of WWE's best feud in 2024. Pulling together a visceral rivalry with CM Punk, the former WWE champion took a break after his five-star Hell in a Cell match. Returning early due to supposed injuries, he picked up exactly where he left off at Saturday Night's Main Event.

In a backstage segment with Seth Rollins, the Scotsman noted that Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Zayn and Roman Reigns needed to be "taken out". Having just defeated the Honorary Uce, it would make sense for McIntyre's next target to be his best friend.

Having referred to Jey Uso as a sell-out in the past, he noted that he intended to take out Main Event Uso and what better stage than the Netflix premiere. A match that would continue McIntyre's road to Reigns, all eyes are on the Scotsman for 2025.

2 Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

A future Hall of Famer, Sheamus is just one WWE title away from becoming a Grand Slam champion. Having been in and around the Intercontinental championship picture for some time, it is finally time for WWE's Fella to hold the belt that has alluded him.

Bron Breakker has been on an immense run since his main roster call-up in February. A two-time Intercontinental champion, he has faced and defeated the likes of Ludwig Kaiser, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. He has also faced Sheamus four times in his WWE career, but his record against the Irishman isn't all it seems.

The pair's first encounter reads as a Sheamus win due to a DQ. They then went to a time-limit draw on WWE's Speed in October before another DQ ending in November, this time Breakker receiving the victory. Finally, Breakker recently pinned The Celtic Warrior at Survivor Series, but only because Kaiser had downed the former world champion first.

By placing Sheamus and Breakker on their Netflix premiere, WWE can show their new audience that title changes can occur at any time. Alongside showing off what the new batch of WWE superstars are capable of.

1 Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Another feud that has been ongoing for the latter part of 2024, it is time for Finn Balor and Damian Priest to put an end to things once and for all. Once again a Judgement Day-focused feud, the pair have been at each other's throats since their split in August.

Having cost Priest his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther at SummerSlam, Balor went on to lose to Priest at WWE's Bad Blood PLE. An encounter that looked to end their feud, the pair once again inserted themselves into Gunther's business. Both getting defeated this time around in a triple-threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Seemingly inseparable, Priest interfered to cost Balor his WWE Tag Team title. With both parties having cost each other a title, one final grudge match is needed. A feud that should be settled by a stipulation, a last man standing or no DQ match would round off this rivalry perfectly.