Summary WWE's Netflix Premiere on January 6th is WrestleMania-esque.

John Cena's final year as an in-ring talent may include a Royal Rumble declaration for a record 17th championship reign.

The Netflix WWE debut promises to shake things up with potential returns, a new women's champion, and a debut for Penta.

With 2024 in the rear-view, the New Year marks an exciting era of change for the WWE. Having ended their 32-year association with cable TV, 2025 will bring WWE to Netflix in a seismic $5 billion deal.

With weekly, episodic live-streaming set to hit Netflix for the first time, January 6th's Raw premiere episode has the world's attention. Set to kick-start the John Cena retirement tour, this new era is being promoted with the grandiosity it deserves. With a card worthy of any PLE, the WWE Universe is in for a treat at the start of the Road to WrestleMania.

An event so big that Roman Reigns will be wrestling, the show will also see the heated feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins reach its crescendo. Alongside a WWE women's championship Last Man Standing match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre will get his chance to exact revenge as he faces 'Main Event' Jey Uso. A card that the WWE Universe can't wait to watch, these are five predictions ahead of Raw's premiere on Netflix.

Ranking Prediction Likelihood 1. The Rock returns Low 2. John Cena in the Royal Rumble High 3. Penta debuts in WWE High 4. Rhea Ripley becomes the new WWE Women's Champion High 5. Blood returns to weekly WWE programming Medium

1 Return of Blood to Weekly WWE Programming

Although a moment doesn't need to be memorable, blood and WWE have always combined well. A prominent feature of WWE programming throughout the Ruthless Aggression and Attitude era, the move to PG put a clamp on all things violent.

Having not been seen on WWE since, unless accidental, noted by WWE's preference to turn screens black and white during moments with blood, a recent policy change could change things. When Drew McIntyre and CM Punk went head-to-head in Hell in a Cell, it was a match and feud that needed blood to encapsulate the hatred between the pair. With the WWE Universe's screens covered in crimson, this match reminded many just how good professional wrestling can be.

Although this case of bleeding appeared to be a deserving one-off, Netflix's premiere consists of another heated feud, one between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. A match that could contain blood, it would set the tone for the Netflix era and prove to new and existing fans that anything can happen.

2 A New Women's Champion is Crowned

A feud that has seemingly been going on for the better part of 2024, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley appear to be ending things once and for all. With the duo embarking on a Last Man Standing match for the WWE Women's Championship, what better time to crown a new champion than on a Netflix debut.

Earlier in the year, Ripley was 380 days deep into her title reign before a shoulder injury at the hands of Morgan cost her to relinquish. Not long after, the former Riott Squad member would become champion and inseparable from Ripley. With Morgan stealing Dominik Mysterio from the Australian, she vowed to exact revenge. Now facing the prospect of a Last Man Standing match, this will cap off a trilogy of matches for the pair, a bout that should see Ripley reclaim the title she never lost.

It would set Ripley on her way to defend the belt at WrestleMania, with numerous potential matches bringing intrigue. More importantly, it would show WWE's newly expanded audience that title changes can happen on any show, a good precedent to set.

3 Former AEW star Penta Debuts

With numerous returns earmarked for the Netflix premiere, a potential debut could be on the cards. As the newly-heel New Day heckled Rey Mysterio in a backstage segment on Raw, it was revealed that Kofi and Woods would be facing Mysterio and a mystery opponent. Although no exact date was set for the bout, it's a match that opens the door for the debut of Penta.

The past few weeks of Raw programming have teased the debut of a new superstar. With reports stating it will be Penta, this most recent teaser all but confirmed the former AEW star had made the switch. A wrestler who has history with Mysterio, having faced him in Lucha Underground, the debut would once again keep fans thinking anything can happen on any show.

Having a new talent debut alongside one of the greatest Mexican wrestlers would be a smart way of presenting them as a star. Set to debut sooner or later, Penta will undoubtedly become a fan favourite.

4 John Cena Declares Entry to the Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE

With the first leg of John Cena's retirement tour already announced for the Raw Netflix premiere, he should start with a bang. With many of the WWE Universe hoping to see him achieve a record 17th WWE championship reign, declaring for the Royal Rumble could set The Champ on his way.

Embarking on his final 12 months as an in-ring talent, 2025 will be an emotional year for the Cenation. With a list of accolades that stacks up against the industry's greatest, all that is left is for Cena to pip Ric Flair to the top spot of most world championship reigns. Both tied at 16 reigns each, it is a need, not a want, that the WWE Universe see Cena hold gold one more time.

By declaring for February's Royal Rumble, Cena can grant himself a way to his 17th title without slotting himself into the main event scene. It would mark the final Rumble for The Champ, something that is a must-watch for any wrestling fan.

5 The Rock Returns

As Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa get set for Tribal Combat, WWE's Netflix premiere could shock the world by bringing in the real Head of the Table. The Rock has featured throughout WWE's Bloodline story, with his run-up to WrestleMania XL being some of the best work of his career. Recently, The People's Champ appeared at the ending credits of WWE's Bad Blood PLE, but with no follow-up. With a huge Bloodline match happening, a return to WWE could tie up all loose ends and kick-start a historic WrestleMania match.

Having tried to get Reigns and The Rock underway once already, the power of Cody Rhodes' popularity foiled plans. Now, with Reigns on a mission to get his Ula Fala back and destroy the new iteration of the Bloodline, a Rock return has never made more sense.

With endless possibilities, from Solo handing the Brahma Bull the Ula Fala to The Rock simply attacking Reigns, the WWE should do all they can to finally achieve their goal of having this seismic WrestleMania match.