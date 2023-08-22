Highlights WWE Monday Night Raw has been engaging with new rivalries and twists in old ones since SummerSlam 2023.

The feud between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura intensifies with a steel cage match confirmed for Payback.

Kevin Owens returns to aid Sami Zayn, leading to a chaotic tag team match against The Judgment Day.

WWE Monday Night Raw has been very engaging for the past few weeks. Since SummerSlam 2023, the red brand has showcased the beginning of numerous new rivalries and has also brought some twists and turns to the old ones. This week’s episode of Raw turned out to be stunning.

After the face-to-face interaction between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura last week which resulted in the latter attacking the champion again, this week’s segment involving both men was a must-see. The Judgment Day attacked Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn to close the episode last week.

Sami Zayn seemed to have injured his already damaged arm after the main event segment. However, it was interesting to see Zayn’s return to his hometown, Quebec City.

Last week, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle teamed up to defeat The Viking Raiders. However, they had a huge task ahead of them this week as well when they locked horns with The New Day.

After a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus confirmed for Payback 2023, Monday Night Raw this week was another stop to intensify their battle. With a lot expected from this week’s episode, WWE Raw was spot on. Without further ado, let’s take a look at what happened on the red brand this week.

9 Kevin Owens returns to the aid of Sami Zayn

Quebec City gave a warm welcome to their hometown hero, Sami Zayn who kicked Monday Night Raw this week. Before Zayn could do much speaking, The Judgment Day came out and surrounded the ring. Kevin Owens came out before the four-on-one assault could begin. Then chaos erupted.

A returning Owens took out all three men of The Judgment Day. He then called for a classic tag team match between the undisputed champions and any two stars of The Judgment Day. In a later segment, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were interviewed backstage when Rhea Ripley came out and asked Balor to discuss their tag team match. However, McDonagh wasn't allowed to take part in the conversation.

In another segment, Cody Rhodes was asked about his match against Balor last week on Raw. The American Nightmare said that he would keep an eye on the tag team match later and that The Judgment Day would rise and fall in the match.

8 The New Day defeated Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle proved to be a great tag team last week when they defeated The Viking Raiders. However, this week was another great showing from the duo. Battling one of the greatest tag teams of all time, The New Day, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle were up for a real test this week.

While Drew McIntyre was clearly the highlight of the match, all the stars turned the match into a banger. With some intense action throughout, Quebec City enjoyed the classic battle to the fullest. The ending moments of the match saw The Viking Raiders take out McIntyre while Kingston pinned Riddle.

Before the New Day could enjoy their victory, The Viking Raiders attacked them as well and stood strong. However, The Scottish Warrior then took both men out single-handedly to send a massive message to the tag team division.

7 Chad Gable defeated Gunther via countout

One of the most anticipated matches on Raw in a long time was the Intercontinental Championship match between Chad Gable and Gunther. While Gable has had a lot of big matches in his career, this week’s battle was clearly the biggest one.

Gable, during the early moments, tried to dominate Gunther. However, The Ring General was strong enough to keep the challenger down with chops. The champion then dominated Gable for a long time before the latter fought back with a suplex.

An action-packed and stunning battle came to an end with Gunther getting counted out, ending the match in the challenger’s favor, but without winning the Intercontinental Championship. With that, The Ring General is now just 18 days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. In the end, this battle ended up becoming one of the best matches on weekly shows in a long time.

6 Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins confirmed for Payback

Shinsuke Nakamura revealed what he had whispered to Seth Rollins last week during their segment. While nobody expected things to go that way, The King of Strong Style revealed that Rollins had been suffering a lot of pain in his life and that he knew about everything.

Nakamura revealed that Rollins has been going through a lot of issues with his back. With their match confirmed for Payback, the challenger claimed that he would crumble Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Later on the show, Rollins was interviewed backstage when he revealed that he had two fractures in his spine and had been living with it for more than four years. The Visionary then called out Nakamura for bringing his family into the mix and then issued a face-to-face interaction for next week.

5 Rhea Ripley defeated Candice LeRae

Image Credits: Twitter

While this rivalry has been building up for weeks, Rhea Ripley vs Candice LeRae turned out to be short-lived. Though the latter tried to take the champion down numerous times, Ripley made Candice submit very early.

Raquel Rodriguez came out with a crutch but then turned out to be fine and attacked the Women’s World Champion. Rodriguez then delivered the fall-away slam and then announced a match between both women at Payback.

4 Akira Tozawa defeated The Miz

The Miz came out and announced Akira Tozawa as his opponent. Just when the bell rang, LA Knight came out when Tozawa knocked Miz out of the ring. After some interesting turns of events, Tozawa rolled The A-Lister and pinned him to get the win. However, before Miz could digest the loss, LA Knight delivered the BFT to make the night worse for The A-Lister.

3 Becky Lynch to face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week

Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus ended in a double countout last week on Raw. However, a rematch between both women has been made official inside a steel cage at Payback 2023. When Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark came out, The Man said that her legacy would not be defined by wins or losses. While chaos was expected, things ended fine after Lynch announced a falls count anywhere match against Zoey Stark next week.

2 Piper Niven and Chelsea Green defeated Kaytana Chance and Kayden Carter

Kaytana Chance and Kayden Carter dominated the match against Chelsea Green when Piper Niven turned things around. A crossbody to Kaytana Chance from Piper Niven was enough to pick the win for the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Not a very overwhelming match, but a massive way to send a message to the women’s tag team division.

1 Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day

Before the bell could ring, Priest and Balor engaged in a massive brawl with Owens and Zayn. While the match was going on, the MITB briefcase was tossed in by JD McDonagh. Kevin Owens then used it to attack Balor, causing the referee to call for the bell, giving a disqualification victory to The Judgment Day.

A four-on-two attack then went underway when Cody Rhodes came out and the ring was cleared. A six-man tag team match was then made official. After some intense action, Owens, Zayn, and Rhodes finally got the win. The cracks are getting bigger every week for The Judgment Day.