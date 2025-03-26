Summary Cena vows to ruin wrestling by winning his 17th Championship and making fans forget Ric Flair.

Ric Flair has responded to the promo and says he will be in Vegas during WrestleMania week.

Flair will likely be in attendance to watch his daughter Charlotte take on Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title.

John Cena has returned to WWE as one of the faces of the company once more, a weight that he carried on his shoulders for over a decade. But this time, the man you can't see turned to the dark side ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

WrestleMania 41 is beckoning. As the weeks get closer to the main event, likely Night Two in Las Vegas, anticipation is growing from the WWE Universe regarding what could happen on the night. At Elimination Chamber, Cena decided to side with the 'Final Boss' The Rock and Travis Scott as opposed to sticking to his usual friendly and humble approach to wrestling.

Cena has made a couple of appearances on the company's European tour and cut promos on Monday Night Raw in Brussels, Belgium, and Glasgow, Scotland. There are a couple more stops to go until the circus arrives in Vegas for the final showdown, and the chance for Cena to win his record-breaking 17th WWE Championship.

Cena Vowed to End the Name 'Flair'

Credit: WWE

While Cena explained to the heated Brussels crowd a few weeks ago as to why he turned heel, but went into further details in regards to his hopes, ambitions and promises in Scotland. While Cena vowed to make history in Vegas, he also went after Ric Flair. The Nature Boy was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008, and is the man that Cena is tied to with 16 Championships each.

I am going to ruin wrestling. I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, for every wrestler, for everyone. At WrestleMania, I make history by winning a 17th Championship. And I finally force you to forget the name of the fun machine, jet-flying 'woo' Ric Flair.

Cena went on to say that he will go on to win the Championship and retire with it, taking his ball and going home and leaving the fans to create their new toy belt.

Ric Flair's Response to Cena's Promo

Flair will likely be in attendance at WrestleMania 41 to see his daughter, Charlotte, attempt to win back the WWE Women's Title in her match against Tiffany Stratton. But now he will have another reason to be in Vegas.

Speaking to TMZ, the Nature Boy stated that he, surprisingly, wasn't rattled by it one bit, and admitted he's just happy to be alive to hear it. His comments come after his recent exit from AEW, where he was told by doctors he had suffered a heart attack. This follows on from multiple heart surgeries Flair had in 2017.

They've been trying to get rid of the 'woo' for 50 years. The 'woo' ain't going away, and neither is Ric Flair.

Flair went onto say that turning Cena heel "was the coolest thing they could have done" and hoped that the leader of the C-Nation would have won the Royal Rumble.