In the world of wrestling right now, all roads lead to WrestleMania 39 and a showdown between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on April 2nd.

The pair have been going back and forth for months now and Monday’s WWE Raw was no different as the storyline heads rapidly towards its potential conclusion.

The evening itself was packed with action, including Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, as well as Austin Theory against Montez Ford that set up Theory’s bout with John Cena at The Show of Shows in April, but despite this, it was the dialogue of Rhodes and Reigns that really stole the show as the rivalry intensified.

Roman Reigns steals the show with savage promo on Cody Rhodes

The appearance of Reigns and The Bloodline on Raw was interrupted by Rhodes, leading to a war of words between the pair that became increasingly personal.

Reigns, backed by his entire entourage, went in on his opponent hard as he brought up The American Nightmare’s history of fleeing from high pressure situations.

"Let's look at your track record. You didn't want to do the Stardust thing, so what did you do? You ran away. You started a company and a promotion you couldn't get over in. And then you ran away.”

Reigns later continued: “You're not cut out for this. You keep talking about finishing the story. No, you're not. April 2nd is just a moment, it's just an opportunity, it's like a Lotto ticket for you.

"Your real moment is on April 3rd because that's when you wake up, look in the mirror, and confront that adversity again. But not the way you used to, I want you to make a decision that your dad can be proud of. Otherwise, you're just gonna do what you always do and that's run like a little b****."

Cody Rhodes leaving WWE and then returning

For context, during his previous WWE run, Rhodes’ gimmick was a character called Stardust, but he hated it and when he couldn’t take anymore, he quit and founded his own rival promotion AEW.

Rhodes later made his return to WWE and in the build-up to his showdown with Reigns, much has been made of the relationship between Rhodes’ father Dusty Rhodes and Roman Reigns, as Dusty helped train Reigns.

The comments from Reigns here were brutal and the fans inside the arena reacted accordingly. However, Rhodes wasn’t afraid to fire shots back at The Tribal Chief as he reasserted his confidence that he could end Reigns’ incredible unbeaten run.

"You're gonna be a man without a family [after WrestleMania 39]," Rhodes fired back. "A Roman with no more reigns, a Chief without a tribe."

At this moment, Rhodes is the favourite to end The Tribal Chief’s dominance, but no doubt anything could happen on April 2nd. Perhaps the storyline itself will continue long past that date if one of the pair seeks retribution. Either way, at this moment, all roads clearly lead to WrestleMania 39.