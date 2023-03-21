Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens made their long-awaited and much-anticipated WWE reunion on Smackdown last Friday, and their entrance together on Raw just felt right.

The real-life best friends careers have been linked from day one, perhaps more than any pairing in the history of the sport, and they have both tagged and feuded with each other for much of the last 20 years.

Their latest reunion is without doubt their best ever, and fans just can’t get enough of it.

How did Sami and KO enter together?

Opening the show, KO’s quietly excellent music hit to a major ovation from the live crowd. This was only increased when Sami’s iconic theme hit, after KO slowed down to welcome back his old buddy as a partner once more.

The two men looked genuinely thrilled to be together, which isn’t surprising given their history and legit brotherhood. The reaction of the crowd must have felt amazing and it’s only fitting for two of the most beloved members of this and any WWE roster.

The pair marched to the ring and hit it with a pep in their step. It hit different on numerous levels, which was evident from the faces in the crowd.

Have a look for yourself below (shared on Twitter by @AdamGoldberg28)

VIDEO: Sami and KO enter the ring together

What happened next?

One of the reasons this reunion feels so different is that the pair are being positioned where they should be – at the top of the card. It is absolutely deserved and about time, as both men have struggled for championship success in recent years.

It is also the first time the men have been a babyface axis, as previously they had been the villains in a feud with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan back in 2017 and 2018.

Fans really want to cheer for the two men and it is credit to Triple H and the WWE creative team that they’ve made this happen during one of the best stories ever told by the company.

That storyline could reach both its apex and climax at WrestleMania, with KO and Sami challenging The Usos for their Undisputed tag titles in what just has to be the main event of night one of the show.

The second night will be headlined by Cody Rhodes’ quest to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and become the Undisputed WWE Universal champion.

If new champions are crowned in both matches as one would expect, it will go down as one of the most memorable WrestleManias of all time, with three new icons of the industry being on top at long last.