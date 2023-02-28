Jake's loss to Tommy Fury was used as a stick to beat Logan with on Raw.

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul’s WrestleMania feud has become personal of late, and this week’s Raw was no different.

With Logan not on the show, having been in Saudi Arabia for his brother’s boxing match with Tommy Fury on Sunday night, WWE and Rollins had to get creative, and they certainly did.

The Miz was the unwilling accomplice in a hilarious putdown of both Jake and Logan.

What did Seth Rollins say about Jake Paul?

The Visionary appeared on Miz TV after the “A-lister” announced that he would be hosting WrestleMania. The two had a back and forth regarding Rollins’ stomp on Miz the week prior, before the subject of Logan Paul was broached.

The Miz teamed with Logan at last year’s ‘Mania, turning on him after their win over the Mysterios leading to a singles match at Summerslam between the pair. So, it’s safe to say the two are not friends in storyline but The Miz did still have LP’s number on his phone.

Seth implored Miz to give him his number as he had not been able to get a hold of him since he cost him the United States title at Elimination Chamber. When Miz refused, Rollins took matters into his own hands and superkicked the host.

Video calling his rival, he was met by a frustrated Paul, who told Miz to stop calling him before realising it was a cackling Rollins. His mood only worsened when Seth asked him how his “baby bro” was doing, much to the delight of the live audience.

Rollins became serious then, telling LP he was sick and tired of this cat-and-mouse game, leading to them agreeing to meet face to face next week.

Look at the full clip below (shared by @WrestlingSheet on Twitter)

VIDEO: Seth Rollins roasts Jake Paul

What comes next for Rollins and Paul?

The two will face off next week in what is sure to be must-see WWE TV. The mention of Jake Paul this week raises the question if he might be a presence in the coming weeks and possibly at WrestleMania. He was at Crown Jewel after all when his older brother took on Roman Reigns.

There is little doubt Triple H will want as much star power as possible for his first WrestleMania and one emanating from Hollywood.