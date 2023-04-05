Seth Rollins seemingly had his segment on Raw After WrestleMania cut short as fan footage has emerged of a spat between the Superstar and the production team.

After one of the most highly acclaimed WrestleMania's ever over the weekend, once again fans on social media seemed let down by Raw After 'Mania on Monday night.

"Raw was terrible last night. Definitely the worst of the after Mania Raw's," "Absolutely one of the WORST #RawAfterMania shows of all time!" and "Raw After Mania was f****** terrible" were just a few of many strong opinions from viewers.

However, WWE's Monday Night Raw did show us the first face-to-face of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes since their showdown on Sunday night, Brock Lesnar, Theory vs Mysterio, Elias vs Omos, and much more.

But there was one very strange moment in particular that had a lot of fans confused.

What happened with Seth Rollins on Raw After 'Mania

After a recap of Logan Paul vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, the latter gave a short backstage speech on his victory.

He stated that the party is not backstage, it is out there, in the ring. Telling the DJ to play his song, he walks out to the crowd chanting along with him.

It seems they are setting him up for a big moment as they cut to commercial break, leaving everyone in suspense.

Coming back to the show, Rollins simply conducts the crowd to the chorus of his song and exits the stage, without saying a word, despite having a microphone in his hand.

It has emerged from footage taken by fans at the event during the commercial break that there was what seemed to be a heated discussion between Rollins and producers moments before his segment was due to go live.

While nothing is confirmed at the moment, it is suspected that Rollins had his segment on Raw changed last minute, so last minute in fact, he was in the ring when being told!

Clearly frustrated about something, other footage has shown him throwing his mic away shortly after this discussion.

Confused, and ultimately unhappy at the lack of screen time given to him, fans are questioning why this happened.

Online speculations are running wild that once again Vince McMahon is in charge of WWE creative.

After stating he would not be "in the weeds," McMahon is rumoured to have heavily influenced the Monday night show.