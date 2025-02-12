Summary WWE's partnership with Netflix has further expanded the company's global reach.

WWE RAW is exclusive to Netflix all across the globe, including the United States.

Fans in the United States cannot watch SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events on Netflix.

For over four decades, the WWE has been the gold standard of sports entertainment. The WWE has captivated fans all over the world with compelling storylines, larger-than-life characters, and intense action inside the squared circle.

Access to WWE has evolved over the years. Monday Night Raw, which debuted in 1993, became the longest-running weekly episodic show in the history of television. The launch of the WWE Network in February 2014 revolutionized how fans consume wrestling content, offering live pay-per-views, original programming, and an extensive library of classic and WWE content.

In 2021, WWE further evolved its digital presence by striking a deal with Peacock in the U.S., making the WWE Network’s content available through the streaming service. Fast-forward to 2025, WWE is more globally accessible than ever before thanks to the company's groundbreaking deal with Netflix.

How to Watch WWE on Netflix

In January 2024, WWE announced a monumental and groundbreaking 10-year, $5 billion partnership with Netflix that gave the global streaming giant exclusive rights to Monday Night Raw. A year later, RAW made its historic Netflix premiere to kick off a new era in the WWE. The show was a massive success and it officially ushered in a new era in the WWE. Since January 6th, 2025, the company's longest-running weekly episodic program has been available for livestream on Netflix worldwide, including the United States.

As for SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live events, including WrestleMania, international fans can watch those programs on Netflix. Unfortunately, that is not the case for fans in the US. SmackDown is still airing on the USA Network, while NXT is on The CW. Meanwhile, fans in the United States can watch WWE PLEs on Peacock. Their deal with the streaming service will expire in March 2026.

Per Netflix, here is the list of countries where all WWE content, including live shows and archives, can be accessed on their streaming platform:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom

This list will be updated as more countries get added.

Where to Watch WWE Shows Show United States International RAW Netflix Netflix SmackDown USA Network Netflix NXT The CW Netflix Premium Live Events Peacock Netflix

With that said, wrestling fans internationally who already have a Netflix subscription and were shelling out an extra amount for the WWE Network in years past are seeing some more savings on their bank accounts.

Netflix offers several subscription plans that cater to different viewing preferences and budgets. The Standard with Ads plan is generally the most affordable option for those who can stomach the occasional advertisement disruptions. As for those who prefer to watch their wrestling in peace, they can opt for the Standard plan. Both these options generally offer Full HD streaming and allow downloading for offline viewing. Finally, the Premium plan offers Ultra HD (4K) resolution, spatial audio, and streaming on up to four devices.

Nonetheless, the features of these plans vary by country. For example, the UK's Standard with Ads plan only allows subscribers to watch on one device at a time, but in the US and Canada, users are permitted to use two devices simultaneously.

Netflix has also raised its prices in some regions such as the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. As for UK fans, they can breath a sigh of relief as of now, as Netflix has not announced a price hike for their market just yet. The cheapest UK Netflix plan costs £4.99 (with ads, one device), while the standard plan, at £10.99, offers HD streaming on two devices. As for the premium plan, which features Ultra HD quality and allows streaming on four devices, it will set back Brits £17.99.

How to Sign Up for Netflix

Creating a Netflix account is typically a straightforward process across all markets. Here's a quick checklist for those ready to sign up

Go to the Netflix website or download the Netflix app.

Enter your email address or phone number and click "Get Started."

Create a password to begin your membership.

Choose a subscription plan (Standard with Ads, Standard, or Premium).

Enter your payment details (credit/debit card, PayPal, or other available options).

Confirm your payment and subscription.

Set up your profile by adding your name.

Start watching WWE on Netflix.

Netflix does not offer free trials. But plans can be cancelled at any time in the 'Account' section with no additional fees.