Kevin Owens' long-term feud with the Bloodline exploded once again on WWE Raw this week, as he took on Solo Sikoa in a street fight.

In what was the main event of the show, the two men beat each from pillar to post and across the arena. The standout spot of the in-ring action saw Sikoa hurl KO threw a pile of chairs.

It was a devastatingly brilliant spot and one that showed both men’s brilliance.

What happened between Kevin Owens and Solo Sikoa on Raw?

As noted, the two men fought one another in a street fight, which came off the back of a regular match that ended in a DQ victory for KO a few weeks prior.

Despite both men being of a considerable size, they are both extremely agile and have little issue going to the top rope – see KO’s swanton and frog splash down the years for further evidence of this.

With a row of chairs set up in the ring, you knew one if not both would go flying through them. As they beat each other on the top rope, it seemed more likely that the Bloodline enforcer would be that man, but he turned the tables and sent KO crashing into the steel.

The move showed the strength of Solo, as well as the agility and selling of KO, and looked truly stunning.

Take a look at it below (shared on WWE’s official Twitter account)

VIDEO: Kevin Owens is sent through a pile of chairs by Solo Sikoa

What’s next for both men?

While Solo picked up the win, the main takeaway was the assistance he got from his older brothers, The Usos, who attacked KO as the brawl moved backstage, and the lack of help he received from Sami Zayn or Cody Rhodes.

Owens has repeatedly told Zayn that he wants nothing to do with him, and he doesn’t need his help in taking on the Bloodline. Perhaps this is why his on-off friend didn’t show up on Raw. It might also prove to be the moment KO realised he is better off being alongside his old best friend again.

This is certain to happen soon and their reunion will be one of the best moments in recent WWE history, which is a testament to the storyline and their standing amongst the fanbase. Both are truly amazing superstars. A WrestleMania Night 1 victory over The Usos for the Undisputed tag titles also seems a near guarantee, in what would be a crowning achievement for the real-life best pals.

As for Solo, his WrestleMania role is less clear but it is obvious Triple H has huge plans for the youngest wrestling son of Rikishi. He has yet to be pinned on the main roster, and if there is a battle royal of sorts at ‘Mania, he appears a banker to win.