Damian Priest initially had 'concerns' about working with Dominik Mysterio in WWE, he has revealed.

Judgement Day went to the next level in September 2022 when Dominik turned heel on Rey Mysterio, his father, and joined the group.

However, Priest has explained that he initially wasn't too sure about working with the 26-year-old talent.

What has Damian Priest said about working with Dominik Mysterio?

As noted, Judgement Day dramatically improved when Dominik joined the ranks, and the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions feels like a natural fit for the group.

However, Damian revealed when talking on the Out of Character podcast that he initially had reservations about working with Mysterio, having not known much about him before, via WrestleTalk.

Dom was actually the only one that I wasn’t sure about because I didn’t really know him that well. I knew him as Rey’s kid, that’s it, and now we’re best friends which is awesome. We're always together even when we’re back home. When we’re off the road, we’re hanging out. It's pretty neat that we’ve all gotten this close and it’s just not on camera.

Priest, who has been described as someone who has "come so far in WWE", was close with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor before joining Judgement Day, so it's great to hear that he's now also grown close with Dominik.

Read More: WWE: AEW star that's a 'hell of a worker' is free to sign for Triple H 'very soon'

Latest news on Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

Dominik and Damian look set to team up at Backlash next month, as the duo take on Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny in a huge celebrity tag team match in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Some have speculated that WWE could add Finn Balor and Santos Escobar to the match, making it a six-man tag, but it's clear that Priest and Mysterio will be part of the match.

Mysterio has a ton of momentum right now, establishing himself as one of WWE's top heels, which is backed up by the incredible reactions he's getting at shows, which you can check out by clicking here.

Triple H is even said to be "very high" on Dominik right now, according to various reputable sources, viewing him as a star for the future and someone who has improved tremendously over the last couple of months, which many fans would agree with.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.