Highlights CM Punk's recent comments suggest that his non-compete clause will end in November, potentially freeing him up for a WWE return in time for Survivor Series.

WWE has been making subtle nods to CM Punk on Raw, including references to his famous "pipebomb" promo from 2005.

Despite past issues with key figures in WWE, there is a chance Triple H would bring the former AEW World Champion back due to the value of his name and star power.

CM Punk continues to be the hottest free agent in all of professional wrestling, and some are of the belief that WWE is outright teasing the return of the former AEW World Champion.

Following his firing from AEW back in September, Punk took a brief hiatus from the spotlight before re-emerging in a commentary role for Cage Fury Fighting Championships where he announced that he has a bit of time on his hands for 'the next two months'.

Based on Punk's comments, his non-compete clause would come to an end at the beginning of November, which would free him up for a WWE return in time for Survivor Series, and some believe that WWE has been making subtle nods to Punk on Raw, and major one of which was spotted by eagle-eyed fans on the October 2 episode last night.

Is WWE teasing CM Punk's return?

During an in-ring interview segment on Raw, Seth Rollins took to the microphone with Michael Cole to address his ongoing feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. During the segment, Cole used content that seemed to reference an old Punk promo from his days on the independent circuit when he was a major part of Ring of Honor.

Punk, who has always been a master of the microphone, originally made headlines with his first "pipebomb" promo back in 2005 after winning the ROH World Championship. He won the title after it was already known he was leaving for WWE, and he infamously inked his name on the dotted line of his contract on top of the ROH belt the following week.

It was the words of Punk's 2005 pipebomb that Cole seemed to usher a rendition of this past week on Raw, as you can see from the embedded tweet below the quote. The similarities between Michael's comments and Punk's promo from 18 years ago are clear for all to see.

“This is my stage, this is my theater. You are my puppets, and I pull those marionette strings, and I use your emotions, and I toy with them. Because honestly, I get off on it.” - CM Punk's original pipebomb after winning the ROH World title in 2005.

Video: Michael Cole seems to hint at the WWE return of CM Punk on Raw

This is the second moment in two weeks from Raw that has seemingly hinted at CM Punk's return. On last week's show, Rollins referred to himself as 'the best in the world', an obvious dig at the nickname that Punk has used for the vast majority of his career, whilst working for both WWE and AEW..

Is CM Punk returning to WWE?

Right now, it certainly looks like WWE is planting the seeds for Punk's return to the company. Despite his past issues with a number of key names including the likes of Triple H, Vince McMahon and Rollins himself, there is always a chance that the wrestling giant would bring the ex-AEW star back, simply because of the value of his name and his undeniable star power. Whether you like it or not, = Punk is money.

Real Name Phil Brooks Ring Name CM Punk Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44) Height 6ft 2" Weight 218lbs Trained By Ace Steel, Danny Dominion, Dave Taylor, Fit Finlay. Kevin Quinn & William Regal Debut 1999 Titles Won 1x ECW Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x World Tag Team Championship, 2008 and 2009 Money in the Bank match winner, & 2x AEW World Championship

WWE Hall of Famer and current head of NXT, Shawn Michaels, was also recently interviewed during the press conference for No Mercy, and commented on the potential of Punk returning to the company. 'The Heartbreak Kid' had nothing but good things to say about Punk and even commented on the similarities between himself and his fellow former WWE Champion.

"Well, of course we'd welcome him here in NXT. My guess is he probably would go to the main roster, but I always enjoyed working with Phil. I've always liked him, and I understand he's a different kind of cat, and can sometimes be challenging to get along with people. But that's probably why I like him, because I suffer from the same thing. He's a guy that does numbers and makes money. I think that would be a risk-reward ratio that I'm sure from a company standpoint they'd have to consider." - Shawn Michaels, speaking on CM Punk at the NXT No Mercy press conference.

Related: WWE: Major update emerges on CM Punk return As of this writing, it remains to be seen if Punk will end up back in the WWE, or if the 'hints' that have been dropped these past few weeks on Raw amount to anything. GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on the ongoing CM Punk WWE return situation as soon as more news becomes available.