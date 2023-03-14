Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s long awaited reunion will have to wait yet another week, as the former “Honorary Uce” was nowhere to be seen as his on-off friend was beaten down by the Bloodline on WWE Raw.

KO has repeatedly told Sami that he wants nothing to do with him, unable to forget his betrayal of him at Survivor Series. This has led to Owens continually going it alone against the faction over the last half year.

The numbers game has caught up several times, the latest being this Monday night.

What happened between KO and the Bloodline on Raw?

Owens was in action against the family enforcer, Solo Sikoa, in a street fight that saw both men push one another to their absolute limits, and again showed why Triple H has so much faith in the younger brother of The Usos.

The two men fought all over the arena, eventually going backstage as their brawl escalated. Little did KO know; this was a trap. He followed Solo through a curtain and was met with a double superkick from the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Owens’ lifeless body was then dragged to the ring by The Usos as their younger brother walked menacingly beside them. Another double superkick came without any help from anyone. Not Sami Zayn, not even Cody Rhodes, who has backed up anyone taking on the Bloodline in recent weeks. Perhaps it was because KO told them he wanted no help at all?

Sikoa obviously got the win as a result of the interference, continuing his incredible hot streak since debuting on the main roster at Clash at the Castle back in September.

Take a look at their beatdown below (shared on @WWE's official Twitter account)

VIDEO: KO is KO’d by The Usos and Solo Sikoa

What might happen next?

It is clear as day that KO and Sami will reunite in the coming weeks, finally joining forces to take down The Bloodline, and specifically The Usos at WrestleMania, where a tag title match is a near-certainty and should really main event Night 1 of the show.

The only question is when? Triple H and the creative team have done an incredible job with the Bloodline storyline and all the moving parts, from KO and Sami’s reunion to Cody’s pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal title, and we’re probably best off leaving them to it. They have nailed absolutely everything else after all.

When the reunion does happen, it’ll be one of the biggest WWE moments in recent years, which is a testament to the story told as well as the two brilliant and beloved superstars involved.