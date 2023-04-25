Triple H and CM Punk came face-to-face for the first time in nine years backstage at WWE Raw last night.

PWInsider sent shock waves around the wrestling world last night by announcing that Punk was backstage at the Allstate Arena for Raw.

Punk did leave before the show went on the air, but not before chatting with Chief Content Officer in his first time back at one of WWE's shows since 2014.

What did Triple H say to CM Punk?

As noted, CM Punk interacted with several talents while at Raw, with Fightful noting he was seen speaking to Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Tamina Snuka.

Another of the people he spoke to was The Miz, with PWInsider noting that the pair "cleared the air" after having legitimate beef dating back to Punk's time on WWE Backstage.

PWInsider has also provided some additional information into the encounter between Punk and Triple H, including what was said as the former rivals met for the first time in close to a decade.

Punk was in full view of anyone who came past him backstage and ran into Triple H. The two shook hands and Punk asked if it was OK that he visit and if HHH had time, could they speak for two minutes. Triple H said he had to make sure with the "big guy" it was OK, a reference to Vince McMahon. It was perhaps a one to two-minute interaction.

As the report notes, Punk seemed to be on his best behaviour, and the fact he asked Triple H if he had time suggests that he came to Raw to 'make amends' with his former boss.

Triple H had to ask if Vince McMahon was alright with Punk being there, which is what his "big guy" reference is alluding to, but the interaction seemed to be pleasant and didn't last too long.

When did CM Punk leave WWE Raw?

As noted, while Punk was backstage at the Allstate Arena prior to Raw, he had already left by the time the show went on the air.

The report from PWInsider explains that Punk was told that Vince didn't want him at the show, either because he was contracted to AEW or because of their prior issues, and he understood and left.

Fightful explains that it was actually WWE's Head of Security, Jim Kelly, who told Punk that he had to leave the arena, rather than Triple H or Vince directly.

