Highlights Triple H and the WWE Creative team rejected Becky Lynch's request to face Tegan Nox on Raw, replacing her with Natalya instead.

Natalya was added as a token of appreciation for her recent work, according to reports

Rumors suggest that Vince McMahon and 'The Game' thought it wouldn't make sense for Nox to challenge for the title since she hadn't been on TV for a while.

Triple H and the WWE Creative team turned down a request made by Becky Lynch ahead of last night's episode of Raw.

Becky issued an open challenge for her NXT Women’s Championship on Raw this week, with 'The Man' retaining her title against Natalya in a short match.

However, as per a new report, Tegan Nox was the person Lynch wanted to face, but WWE's CCO replaced her with Nattie at the last minute.

Latest news on Becky Lynch

'The megastar' Becky Lynch defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion last week, winning the title for the first time in her decorated career.

Lynch showed up on Monday Night Raw this week, her first appearance since winning the title, to issue an open challenge for her newly won title.

However, before she could complete what she wanted to say, Natalya challenged Lynch for the title, with Becky defeating the veteran within 5 minutes to successfully retain her championship at the first time of asking.

What request did Triple H turn down?

While Natalya answered Lynch's open challenge, this wasn't the initial plan. As per a new report from BWE, the NXT Women's Champion requested the creative unit to face Tegan Nox on the episode instead, which has also been confirmed by Fightful.

However, at the last minute, the Triple H-led team changed its plans and replaced her with Natalya, who was reportedly added as a token of appreciation for her work in the recent months.

“Natty’s situation was a creative board decision. A token of appreciation for her recent hard work. Becky chose Tegan, but they felt it was not best. Hope this clear the mud.”

Rumours have also indicated that Vince McMahon, who is now more involved with WWE Creative, thought that Nox challenging for the title, having not been on TV for several weeks, wouldn't have made much sense.

Name Becky Lynch Natalya Tegan Nox Age 36 41 28 Trained By Finn Balor, Paul Tracey & NWA UK Hammerlock Bruce Hart, Clive Lewellin, Ross Hart, Tokyo Joe & Tyson Kidd Dave Stewart, Mike Hitchman & WWE Performance Center Titles Won 2x Raw Women's Champion, 4x SmackDown Women's Champion, 1x NXT Women's Champion, 1x Women's Tag Team Champion & 2019 Royal Rumble match winner 1x Divas Champion, 1x SmackDown Women's Champion & 1x Women's Tag Team Champion None Debut 2002 2000 2013

Latest news on Becky Lynch

After her Women’s Championship win last week, Becky Lynch kicked off this week’s episode of NXT by praising Tiffany Stratton for her incredible performance last week and granted her a rematch for the title anytime she desires.

Image Credits: WWE

The former champion to challenge 'The Man' to a rematch at NXT No Mercy. However, before things were made official, a brawl broke out when Kiana James attacked Lynch, who then used a steel chair to take both women down and challenged them to a handicap match in the main event.

However, before the match could begin, Stratton and James attacked Lynch to get the upper hand early. To even the odds, Lyra Valkyria came out when it turned into a tag team match. After some hard-hitting action, Valkyria pinned James to get the win. However, a furious Stratton attacked the winners with a steel chair to close out the show.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery'After a shocking turn of events, Lynch accepted Stratton’s challenge for No Mercy. However, to sweeten things up, she added an Extreme Rules stipulation, which was later made official by WWE.

It seems like Becky will be a part of NXT for a few weeks now, but with the Road to WrestleMania on the horizon, The Man’s return to the main roster could be accompanied by a rivalry against Rhea Ripley on Raw.

Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Becky Lynch