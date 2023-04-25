Triple H unveiled the brand-new World Heavyweight Championship on WWE Raw last night.

WWE has two World title again, with a new champion set to be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.

The design features with the large company logo that is on all World title belts now, but with subtle nods to the old 'Big Gold' design.

What new Championship did Triple H unveil?

As noted, WWE now has two World Champions, with a World Heavyweight Champion set to be crowned in Saudi Arabia next month.

The Night of Champions match was announced by Triple H on WWE Raw in Chicago, where the new title was also unveiled, which you can check out footage of for yourself below.

Video: Triple H unveils new World Heavyweight Championship

Fans have long been calling for WWE to debut a new World title belt, with Roman Reigns set to eclipse 1000 days as Universal Championship, and Triple H has decided to grant those wishes.

The beautiful title has the big WWE logo that the company loves for branding, but also takes on a subtle nod to the World Heavyweight Championship which was retired in 2014, as you can see below.

Who will be the first World Heavyweight Champion?

Fans won't have to wait too long to see the new champion crowned though, with the title being awarded to the winner of a match in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions next month.

At the time of writing, there's no word on who will be the first WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but names such as Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Gunther will definitely be under consideration.

Cody Rhodes will likely also be in the mix, and could be first champion, but fans will instead want the former AEW star to have to beat Roman to become World Champion for the very first time.

GIVEMESPORT will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest news surrounding WWE's plans for the new World Heavyweight Championship, including two could win it.

Read More: CM Punk at WWE Raw: Shocking footage emerges of AEW star at the show

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.