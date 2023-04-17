Triple H has some 'surprising' plans in store for The Bloodline tonight on WWE Raw, it has been claimed.

WWE's Chief Content Officer is planning on having Judgement Day and The Bloodline share on-screen time for a lot of tonight's show.

The plans, which have leaked online, will see Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and more in action.

What are Triple H's plans for WWE Raw?

Triple H's plans for tonight's episode of WWE Raw have started to emerge online.

Along with what's already been announced, WKRD Wrestling is reporting that tonight's show will see a narrative featuring Judgement Day and The Bloodline on the same page, via WrestleTalk.

Plans for WWE Raw see The Bloodline and Judgement Day decide to go after each other’s enemies. We’ll see Solo face off against Rey Mysterio, while Owens/Zayn/Riddle will fight Judgement Day in the main event.

Judgement Day and The Bloodline are WWE's two top factions, so it was only a matter of time before Triple H had the two acts involved in the same segments on Raw.

At the time of writing, there's no word on whether or not WWE is planning on having plans between The Bloodline and Judgement Day become a long-term story, or if it'll just be for tonight's show.

For what it's worth, while The Usos and Sikoa are set for the show, it's not believed that Roman Reigns will be appearing on the broadcast in any capacity, having not been seen since the Raw after WrestleMania on April 3.

What has been announced for WWE Raw?

While the segments and matches involving The Bloodline and Judgement Day haven't yet been announced, WWE has confirmed several things that are set to take place on tonight's show.

The first will see Seth Rollins and The Miz share the ring for a one-on-one match, with the pair involved in segments featuring Logan Paul in the run-in to WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is also confirmed to be appearing, and he's expected to make his match with Cody Rhodes official for Backlash on May 6.

The show will also see WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appear after she turned heel on Becky Lynch during last week's show.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.