Triple H was forced to be without Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle for the majority of WWE Raw last night, it has been claimed.

Due to "severe" travel issues, Zayn and Riddle didn't show up at the venue for last night's episode of Raw in Seattle until the show was already underway.

In fact, the duo, who are involved in WWE's main event storyline right now, only arrived at Raw during the show's third hour, which is why their segment main evented the show.

Why were so many WWE stars missing from Raw last night?

As noted, Triple H had to contend with a "day from hell" when putting on Raw last night, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Several of the talent involved in last night's show dealt with significant travel issues, as PWInsider notes, with a flight from Orlando to Seattle being delayed.

The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Zayn and Riddle were on that flight, which is why they didn't appear on Raw last night until the final segment, via WrestleTalk.

The report explains that Zayn and Riddle, two of the stars that Triple H was hoping to feature prominently on last night's show, didn't turn up to the venue until the show had already been running for two hours.

However, both men remained focused on appearing, and turned up to save Kevin Owens from an attack at the hands of The Bloodline during the show's main event segment.

What happened on WWE Raw last night?

Last night's Raw was a rather newsworthy show, despite the copious issues that Triple H was forced to deal with when putting it together.

Cody Rhodes challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash on May 6, with 'The Beast' set to either accept or decline the challenge when he appears on Raw next week.

The show also saw Bayley return, putting to bed speculation that she quit WWE after WrestleMania 39, coming out to support IYO SKY in her match on the show.

Speaking of SKY, the former NXT Women's Champion defeated Piper Niven and Mia Yim in a three-way match to earn a shot at Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship in the future.

The show also saw a great showcase for Bronson Reed, who went one-on-one with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in one of the show's most highly-praised matches.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.