Vince McMahon had a big say in the way things went down between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor on WWE Raw and was directly responsible for changing Triple H's creative plans.

The Seth Rollins open challenge that was scheduled for Raw and was scrapped when the executive chairman, McMahon, stepped in to make huge last minute changes to the creative direction of the show.

Dave Meltzer has now revealed the real reason behind this sudden change in plans.

Did Vince McMahon make changes to WWE Raw?

This week's Raw took place from Cleveland, Ohio and while McMahon's presence was indeed felt, he was not actually live at the show and made these changes remotely. The 77-year-old McMahon appears to be spending more time at home these days, but is still kept in the loop on the creative process for the weekly shows.

While Triple H is head of creative, it is believed that everything still has to go through McMahon, who gets the final say on the product before it goes out to the audience.

The real reason McMahon scrapped the Seth Rollins open challenge

This week on Wrestling Observer Radio, (Via WrestleTalk) Dave Meltzer revealed the true reasoning behind McMahon's decision to scrap the Seth Rollins open challenge and make extreme changes to the creative.

Meltzer reported that McMahon simply wanted something bigger and better for Rollins and Balor and wanted Balor to generate some quality heat, furthering his storyline with Rollins and looking strong heading into his world heavyweight championship match at the Money in the Bank pay per view on July 1st.

"“Vince really wanted this… the whole Seth Rollins angle with Finn Balor, I think he just wanted something big, something bigger for Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, just to heat up Finn Balor."

Meltzer also stated that Vince McMahon put his foot down and remotely changed the first thirty minutes of Raw in its entirety.

What we saw in the opening half hour of the show this past Monday on Raw was entirely last minute creative changes made by McMahon, who instead of hosting an open challenge which Rollins obviously would have won and be kept strong, wanted to put more focus on the ongoing storyline between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins heading into the London event in July.

To be fair, I know people who are there who told me, ‘Look, as far as the 30 minutes that Vince put in, it was better than the 30 minutes that was taken out’.”

Money In The Bank will be the first premium live event that WWE has held in London in more than two decades, and it seems that Vince McMahon is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the fans are fully invested in the Rollins and Balor storyline heading into the show.

