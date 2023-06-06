Vince McMahon was reportedly backstage at the 5th of June edition of WWE Raw.

McMahon’s involvement in WWE has been a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling world for almost a year now, ever since the 77-year-old was pressured into retirement amid controversy last summer.

Following his initial departure from the company, it was quickly announced that Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, would be assuming all creative responsibilities within the company in McMahon’s absence.

Latest news on Vince McMahon

Fans were mostly happy with this decision, and it was a change which many had been calling for since the success of the black and gold version of NXT under Triple H’s reign in the mid to late 2010s.

The Game’s stint as the main contributor to WWE creative saw the company welcome back a lot of in-ring talent which had been let go in the years prior, as well as those who had chosen to leave upon the expiry of their contract.

Names such Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross reappeared on WWE’s weekly TV and have established themselves among the roster once again, with this being a refreshing change from the old regime.

Though, it wasn’t long before murmurings of Vince’s return to the WWE began to surface. The 77-year-old businessman sent a letter to his former board of directors in late 2022 indicating his intention to return to the company in order to facilitate a sale. In April, after a long process, it was announced that the WWE had been bought by Endeavor, the UFC’s parent company.

What did Vince McMahon do at WWE Raw last night?

For the most part, McMahon has steered clear of the creative side of things, usually not even attending WWE’s weekly events. Although, he did resurface for the Monday Night Raw immediately following this year’s two-night WrestleMania.

He is believed to have altered a fair bit of what was scheduled for the 3rd of April Raw, with many fans unhappy with the show that made it to air. Since then, Vince has been hands-off when it comes to the running of the show, though, it’s being reported that he emerged at last night’s episode.

As, reported by PWInsider prior to the show, McMahon was actually present backstage for the June 5th edition of Raw, which raised eyebrows among the online fanbase. However, it was clarified in the report that his presence wasn’t a real surprise given how close the show was to WWE’s headquarters, also in Connecticut.

Despite fears of rash changes and major alterations to the card, last night’s show seemed to go off without a hitch. It doesn’t currently appear as if anything originally scheduled for the show was bumped and replaced by anything else, with many fans enjoying the show.

It’s implied that McMahon’s appearance was a one-off due to the location of the show, however, if his role in the company changes, and he plans on contributing more to the on-screen presentation of WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.