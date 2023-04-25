Vince McMahon made 'major changes' to Triple H's planned script for WWE Raw last night, it has been claimed.

Hours before the show, reports from PWInsider claimed that Vince had put forward 'major' changes to what was planned for Raw last night.

McMahon might not have been at the Allstate Arena in Chicago for the show, but his presence was felt in a big way virtually.

What changes did Vince McMahon make to WWE Raw?

With regards to the specific changes Vince made, nothing has been noted, and a lot of what was planned for the show ended up happening.

However, PWInsider reported just before the show went on the air that McMahon had "changed" a lot of what Triple H wanted to happen on the show, via WrestleTalk.

There have been some major changes to tonight's Raw script. The changes are being made remotely at Vince McMahon's request.

As noted, there's no word on what Vince actually wanted changing, and which segments or matches were scrapped as a result, but his presence was said to be felt at WWE Raw last night.

Vince McMahon shocks fans with 'creepy new look'

Who is running WWE Creative?

Since his return to WWE in January 2023, and especially since the sale to Endeavor, a lot has been made about Vince's involvement in the current WWE Creative process.

When he retired last year, Vince left the creative reigns to Triple H, his son-in-law, who immediately became WWE's Chief Content Officer.

However, since returning in January, McMahon is believed to have tried to get himself involved in creative decisions, even pitching one of the matches that we ended up seeing at WrestleMania.

Talent were, according to Fightful, made aware just after WrestleMania that Triple H is still running the show, but many are said to be paranoid that it's just a matter of time before Vince comes back.

McMahon was even, according to PWInsider, basically 'back in charge' during the Raw after WrestleMania show, making several changes to what Triple H had originally planned for the show.

Hoewever, that seems to have only been a one week thing, at least of Vince running things from the arena, as he hasn't been at a Raw and SmackDown show since April 3.

