Solo Sikoa appeared to thank Rey Mysterio towards the end of their match on Monday Night Raw this week.

The new WWE Hall of Famer was squaring off against Sikoa, the enforcer of The Bloodline stable, in one of a pair of matches set up at the start of the show, broadcast from Little Rock, Arkansas.

After hitting his Samoan Spike finisher, as Sikoa went for the deciding pin fall, he could be heard, very faintly, saying to Mysterio: "Thank you."

Sikoa was honoured that Mysterio would put him over, despite still being seen as a rookie on the main roster.

Video: Solo Sikoa thanking Rey Mysterio

He has previously cited Rey as a dream opponent, saying back in December: "I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool {as an opponent}. He is a very, very close family friend of ours, especially to my uncle Umaga. I think would be cool. Rey is one of those guys I'd like to get in the ring with. He's a GOAT man."

Solo Sikoa in WWE

Sikoa made his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle last September, costing Drew McIntyre the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns.

The moment of gratitude on Raw is not in tune with the character Sikoa portrays in the WWE, a no-nonsense hitman aligned with The Usos and Reigns, with 'The Wise Man' Paul Heyman, in The Bloodline, which has of late been feuding with the returning Matt Riddle, and the WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Mysterio has long been held in the highest esteem by not only WWE fans, but also his fellow Superstars.

Numerous members of the locker room have spoken of their respect for the Master of the 619, who made his WWE debut back in 2002.

Cody Rhodes said: "There are people I give a lot of credit for helping me build my career, and they're not always the obvious ones. Rey Mysterio, I don't even know if he remembers, but he changed my whole career."

Another man who holds Mysterio in the highest regard is Chavo Guerrero, who said: "I've heard 20 or 30 times that someone is the next Rey Mysterio. No way. There's only one Rey Mysterio. There are a lot of people who are really good, but one Rey Mysterio... He's such a great person to work with professionally."

With his mark of respect on Raw, Sikoa became the latest Superstar to show their appreciation towards Mysterio.

Next up for Sikoa appears to be a six-man tag team match at WWE Backlash, where he is set to team with The Usos against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle.