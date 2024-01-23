Highlights WWE have announced the huge news that Monday Night Raw will be heading to Netflix in January 2025.

Raw is WWE's flagship show, and has been for many, many years, so this news is humungous for both companies.

Triple H has said: "This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take WWE to new heights."

Wrestling fans had better get their Netflix subscription in order for next year, as WWE have just announced an exciting partnership with the streaming service that will see Monday Night Raw streamed throughout 2025 for audiences in America and the UK.

Raw is one of WWE's flagship weekly television shows, alongside SmackDown. It is considered one of the primary brands within the TKO Group that oversees WWE content, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a wrestling fan who doesn't earmark the Raw battles as their most anticipated events of the year.

Throughout the years, Raw has showcased the biggest names in wrestling, and some of the most thrilling storylines in WWE history. Indeed, wrestling legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena have all graced our screens in monumental Raw bouts over the years.

But, after 31 years on linear television and general broadcasting, WWE Raw will have a new home from January 2025. A year from now, Netflix will become the exclusive hosting platform for all Raw events, as well as delivering all WWE shows and specials outside the USA, including Premium Live Events, documentaries, and iconic shows such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and the Royal Rumble.

Netflix customers in North America, Canada, Latin America, and the UK will be able to access the content on a weekly basis, with more territories set to be added over time. The deal is described as a "long-term partnership" between the streamer and the WWE.

What has been said about Netflix & WWE Raw deal

In a press release on the historic agreement, Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO, said: "This deal is transformative. It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix."

Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria added: "We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multi-generational fan base, on Netflix. By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year, and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE."

Meanwhile, WWE President Nick Khan said: "In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling. We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base."

At present, it is unknown whether we will get the full back catalogue of WWE Raw, or whether this deal will bring new content only, but either way, it's a very exciting development that promises to open up the world of wrestling to an even more gargantuan audience for the modern era. Suffice to say, the news has sent social media into overload, with fans drooling at the prospect of seeing their favourites on Netflix.