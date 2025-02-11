Summary Jey Uso vs. Gunther made official for WrestleMania in a defiant announcement by the Royal Rumble winner.

Logan Paul wins his first RAW match and qualifies for Elimination Chamber.

The Creed Brothers impressed despite losing their tag title match.

Nashville, Tennessee hosted the second stop of WWE RAW following the Royal Rumble as the build to the Elimination Chamber continued. WWE fans were treated to a fun night of wrestling as the Road to WrestleMania moved along.

Stories progressed, a title match took place, and a pair of superstars qualified for the brutal matches on March 1st in Toronto, Canada. Likewise, the first WrestleMania 41 match has been made official. Some WWE superstars had a great night, while others had a rather rough evening. Here are GIVEMESPORT's winners and losers from the February 10th episode of Monday Night Raw.

Winners and Losers on February 10th Episode of WWE RAW Winners Losers Jey Uso Liv Morgan Logan Paul Iyo Sky Creed Brothers- American Made Rey Mysterio

Winners from Raw's February 10th Episode

Jey Uso

Credit: WWE

Similar to last week's RAW and SmackDown, this week's episode opened with Jey Uso YEETING his way into the crowd. But unlike the previous two shows, the 2025 Royal Rumble winner wasn't able to finish chopping it up with the WWE Universe. As he yeeted on top of the announce desk, Uso was blindsided by Gunther, who swooped him off the table. The World Heavyweight Champion then unleashed an unrelenting attack and drilled 'Main Event' Jey with multiple powerbombs in the ring. It appeared like Uso was down for the count. But the Royal Rumble winner stood defiantly with a mic in his hand and officially declared his WrestleMania plans.

"Maybe I shouldn't say this. Me and you, at WrestleMania."

Uso received a massive pop for his announcement and the first match for WrestleMania is official: Jey Uso versus Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. While this was widely expected to be Uso's decision, it was a great way to set up the showdown. It portrayed the No. 1 contender as a resilient and defiant underdog against a seemingly insurmountable and dominant champion. It will be interesting how their story plays out until WrestleMania.

Logan Paul

Logan Paul made his WWE RAW in-ring debut and it was a big night for the Maverick overall. Not only did he win his first RAW match ever, he also qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1st. Paul now joins a stacked field of Chamber competitors with John Cena, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre already punching their respective tickets to Toronto.

A lot of wrestling fans may not be happy seeing the YouTuber-turned-wrestler getting these opportunities in WWE. But it's hard to deny his talent in the ring. He put on a show alongside Rey Mysterio and took down the Hall of Famer to earn his spot in the Elimination Chamber. But apart from his performance in the ring, Paul also received a massive boost by being in the same spotlight as Punk prior to his match.

The famous internet personality and the Second City Saint had an intriguing back-and-forth on the mic. Being featured in key segments alongside the top stars is huge for his equity as a wrestler.

Creed Brothers - American Made

Credit: WWE

American Made received a massive opportunity this week on RAW when they challenged the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championships. The two teams had a terrific back-and-forth match that could have gone either way. However, the War Raiders retained the title after Julius Creed clocked Erik with the Tag Team title belt to cause a disqualification.

Despite not taking home the gold, the match really showcased the Creed Brothers as legitimate stars in the tag team division. Even though they technically lost the match, Brutus and Julius stood tall at the end and raised the championships above their heads. It may only be a matter of time before Chad Gable's disciples capture tag team gold.

Losers from Raw's February 10th Episode

Iyo Sky

Credit: WWE

Iyo Sky seemingly saw her WrestleMania dreams vanquish last week on RAW when she lost her Elimination Qualifying match to Liv Morgan. However, it was not due to her own doing as she was disqualified because Rhea Ripley interfered and attacked Morgan to cause the DQ. Sky was understandably and visibly frustrated with the Women's World Champion for the inadvertent mishap, and she let Ripley know exactly what she thought. Nonetheless, the former WWE Women's Champion was able to bounce back this week and pinned Morgan in a tag team match.

After the contest, Ripley came up to Sky and said she has given the Japanese sensation a championship opportunity to make up for her costly mistake last week. That match will take place on the Raw after Elimination Chamber.

Unless something else is planned afterward, this is an unfortunate turn of events, especially those who have been clamoring for a Sky-Ripley showdown for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Given that Ripley just won the title on the RAW on Netflix premiere, it's highly unlikely that she will lose the championship anytime soon. As such, Sky may not be featured in a world championship at WrestleMania, much to the dismay of many wrestling fans.

Liv Morgan

Credit: WWE

After qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match last week, Liv Morgan didn't quite have the same fortune on the February 10th episode of Raw. She and her Judgment Day buddy Raquel Rodriguez lost to Iyo Sky and Dakota Sky in a tag team match. To make matters worse, Morgan was bloodied during the contest due to an unfortunate accident.

The former Women's World Champion suffered a nasty cut above her right eye after she inadvertently hit Kai's knee. Rodriguez was using her teammate as a battering ram to hammer their opponents when the injury occurred. Luckily for Morgan, she has enough time to recover for her high-stakes Elimination Chamber Match in three weeks.

Rey Mysterio

Credit: WWE

Rey Mysterio had big plans for the night as he looked to qualify for the Elimination Chamber Match and earn a championship match at WrestleMania. In his way was rising star Logan Paul, who dethroned him as United States Champion at Crown Jewel 2023. Mysterio and Paul put together a stellar match with plenty of high-flying and fast-paced action. But unfortunately, the Maverick was able to stop the Hall of Famer in his tracks.

To add insult to injury, Mysterio was attacked by the New Day as the episode closed. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have had their issues with the 50-year-old over the last few weeks and they finally snapped on the veteran. Mysterio's good friend Dragan Lee tried to make the save, but Kingston and Woods managed to stave him off. As Mysterio laid in the corner, Woods hit the Hall of Famer's leg with a steel chair.