WWE premiered their first episode of RAW live on Netflix in front of 17,000 in attendance inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The night featured a PLE-level card including a Tribal Combat match, a world title on the line, and a main event that was one of the most anticipated matches in recent history.

Legends returning, marquee matchups and the future of WWE altered forever. The initial night on the streaming platform was successful for some WWE superstars, but not for others. Here are GIVEMESPORTS's five winners and five losers from the first RAW of the Netflix era.

Five Winners from RAW's Premiere on Netflix Rank Wrestler 1 Roman Reigns 2 John Cena 3 Rhea Ripley 4 CM Punk 5 The Rock

Roman Reigns

Finally, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa went one-on-one in Tribal Combat as the opening match of Netflix's new acquisition. Reigns and Sikoa had been feuding since the OTC returned at SummerSlam to take back the Bloodline from his cousin. Solo had the one-up on Roman after defeating his former Tribal Chief in a tag match, including Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu. But it was Reigns who came out on top in this contest.

Roman and Solo had a violent start to the match; steel steps, kendo sticks and tables were the foundation of the brutality the two stars inflicted on one another. Roman reigned supreme and was given the Ula Fala, which was in the possession of Sikoa before the match and was declared the true Tribal Chief of the Samoan Dynasty.

John Cena

John Cena made his long-awaited return to WWE and kicked off his farewell tour, which finishes at the end of 2025. Cena was welcomed with a loud and warm ovation from the crowd, which was in the palm of his hand for the entire segment. WWE fans have been curious as to how the final year of John Cena's career will play out, and we finally had some clarity.

Cena began his promo by hyping up the crowd and selling the fact that this would be his last year and that he does not know what awaits him in 2025. Addressing the idea of going for his 17th world title, Cena said it was "never" going to happen, to the displeasure of the WWE Universe. Then it happened - John Cena said the only way he could achieve the feat was via a "miracle" and then announced that he will be entering the Royal Rumble match and go on to "make history at WrestleMania".

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley won the only world title match of the night to become a three-time Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan in a grudge match. Ripley had been looking to reclaim her title since she relinquished it back in April 2024 due to injury. The feud between Ripley and Morgan had been going on since the summer, and it has taken multiple attempts for Rhea to win the world title back, but following the premiere episode on Netflix, Rhea Ripley is on top of the mountain once again.

After the match, Ripley was congratulated by The Undertaker, who returned donning the American Badass gimmick, riding his motorcycle around the ring. 'Taker did not just interrupt the celebrations of Ripley but joined in with them. Rhea was endorsed by the Deadman, who performed his signature taunt with Ripley at the top of the stage.

CM Punk

In a bout that many WWE fans consider a dream match, CM Punk went head-to-head with Seth Rollins in the first-ever main event of the Netflix era. Punk came out on top in an impressive match that surmised the changing of the times in WWE. Punk's eyes will certainly rest on championship gold after this one.

Punk had been on a strong run of form in WWE, defeating McIntyre at Hell in a Cell, then helping Team Roman win at WarGames and now beating Rollins clean in front of 17,000 in attendance. Punk was one of the favourites to win the Royal Rumble, but this match solidified him as a championship contender at WrestleMania.

The Rock

The Rock opened the first ever RAW on Netflix with a promo segment that kicked off the new era in 'electrifying' fashion. The initial hit of his theme music sent the crowd into a frenzy and laid the foundation for a memorable night of WWE action. Wearing the artistic vest and carrying his custom belt, The Rock oozed aura as soon as he walked through the curtain.

Surprising many with a non-kayfabe promo that seemingly ended the Final Boss's feud with Cody Rhodes, the recent investor in TKO thanked the Netflix executives and hyped up the new era for the company. Yet, it was after the Tribal Combat match between Reigns and Sikoa that may cause curiosity - a lengthy stare-down with Roman Reigns may lead many to believe a potential WrestleMania match is on the cards.

Five Losers from RAW's Premiere on Netflix Rank Wrestler 1 Solo Sikoa 2 Liv Morgan 3 Seth Rollins 4 Drew McIntyre 5 Hulk Hogan

Solo Sikoa

Solo has been dominant in WWE in recent times, but it was not meant to be for Sikoa when it mattered most. Not only did he lose the Ula Fala and the right to be the Tribal Chief, but now it seems a long road before Sikoa will hit the main event scene again. The loss to Roman means that Solo has lost two in a row against his cousin - the first being inside WarGames at Survivor Series.

The future is unclear for Solo Sikoa. His Bloodline, including Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa is still intact, but could we see the followers turn on their leader, who has fallen at every obstacle recently? WWE fans can expect to see Jacob Fatu eventually get a singles push in the company, and with WrestleMania around the corner, will the Samoan Werewolf challenge the man he "loved"?

Liv Morgan

Losing the world title and your boyfriend attempting to change allegiances back to their old 'flame' definitely makes you a loser on the night. Morgan had a reign that lasted since the King and Queen of the Ring PLE event in May but was unable to continue as champion into WrestleMania season after losing to Rhea Ripley.

Morgan will be looking to regain her Women's Championship, but a convincing victory for Ripley pushed Liv back down the pecking order to be the next world champion. Even with the help of Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio, Morgan could not retain the title, making her look inferior compared to Ripley. Liv Morgan will have to restart before her next title reign.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins came out as the loser in the match between him and CM Punk - a match that had been built up since Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023. Rollins had a typical stellar performance in the ring, but came up short in the result, meaning he failed his mission to defeat CM Punk.

It is difficult to consider Rollins a loser after the match he had with Punk, but losing in the main event of the first Netflix show is not something the Architect will want to remember. The match certainly seemed to have more fuel in the tank, and WWE fans can expect more contests between the two superstars down the road, maybe even with championship gold up for grabs.

Drew McIntyre

Many in the WWE Universe are expecting a big year for the Scottish Warrior. Unfortunately for the British native, Drew McIntyre started his 2025 on the wrong foot by losing to Jey Uso. McIntyre has vowed to destroy all of those within the Bloodline and take revenge on those who cost him from being the world champion.

The match itself was not only lacklustre, but the finish was to be begged for by many fans. A simple crucifix roll-up pin to gain Uso the win was underwhelming, especially with it being one of the only matches on the card for the Netflix premiere. Uso also became one of the only people in recent years to kick out after a Claymore - a move that won Drew multiple world titles and has been devastating against opponents.

Hulk Hogan

In an awkward segment used purely for promotion, Hulk Hogan's return promo was overshadowed by the jeers of the crowd. As soon as his iconic theme music hit, Hogan was welcomed with an ovation of boos from the WWE Universe. Considering the controversy that has surrounded the original face of WWE, it is unsurprising that the fans showed their true feelings towards Hogan.

The Hulkster used his screen time to promote his "Real American Beer" company, but it was difficult for audiences to look past the negative reaction. Even being accompanied by Jimmy Hart could not help Hogan get over with the crowd. This moment showcased that the WWE Universe may have moved past the Hall of Famer.