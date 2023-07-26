A top WWE Superstar and current titleholder has suffered a legitimate injury that will see him out of action for a currently undisclosed period of time.

Kevin Owens, who is one-half of the Undisputed Tag-Team champions with Sami Zayn, was written off television on the July 24th edition of WWE Raw following an attack from The Judgment Day.

Now, it has been revealed that Owens has been suffering from a legitimate injury for some time, which is why the WWE pulled the trigger on the angle that saw The Judgment Day put him out of action.

Is Kevin Owens injured?

Following the July 24th edition of WWE Raw which saw the Kevin Owens injury angle take place, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio issued an update on the current Undisputed Tag Team champion.

Meltzer noted that Owens has been suffering from a fractured rib for quite some time, and the angle was used as a way to write him off television and give him a chance to rest up and rehab the injury.

It’s a fractured rib. “He [Owens] has actually been working on it for a while, and it was just one of those things where they were waiting for a time to finish up whatever they were finishing up, and they were going to do. I don’t know if they were always going to do this angle – but they were going to do something. He’s going to get a rest.

The angle that went down came during an impromptu match between the new NXT North American champion, Dominik Mysterio, who was set to defend his title against Sami Zayn.

During the match, Damian Priest interfered to help Dominik get the upper hand, but Owens fought him off and was sent backstage after being caught by the referee.

The Judgment day were also sent to the back, leaving "Dirty" Dom and Sami to go one-on-one.

However, The Judgment Day returned to the stage and laid a brutal beat down on Owens causing Sami to become distracted long enough for Dom to score a cheap victory and retain his title.

The closing of the segment saw Zayn too preoccupied to be phased by his loss as he checked on his partner and called for medical assistance as Owens clutched at his ribs.

When will Kevin Owens return to TV?

It is currently not known how long Kevin Owens will be out of action or if he is dealing with any other nagging injuries on top of his fractured rib that could keep him out of action longer.

Usually, when a wrestler is written off television, they take an extended period of time off to tend to a build-up of injuries rather than just a single one.

Owens, who has been described as 'the real deal' is a workhorse who rarely has any time off, so it would be a safe guess that Owens will be away longer than the usual four to six weeks that it takes for a normal person to heal from a fractured rib, especially considering the extreme strain that pro wrestling has on the body.

Right now, it looks like the Undisputed Tag Team Championship situation is up in the air, but there certainly isn't a shortage of tag-teams in the WWE and over in NXT who would love a shot at grabbing the gold. Dave Meltzer also had the following to say on the subject:

I don’t know how long [Owens is going to be out of action] and I don’t know what the status of the tag team titles are, I’m sure that’ll probably all be addressed in the next couple of days.

