Bill Goldberg is currently one of the biggest free agents in the world after it was revealed in March that WWE and the former World Champion had gone their separate ways.

Tony Khan revealed recently that he's been in contact with Goldberg about bringing him into AEW as rumors run wild about the 56-year-old's next move.

And now, speaking of Goldberg, a new report has suggested that Goldberg's former employers completely "shot down" plans for him to have a match against a controversial former WWE superstar.

WWE's cancelled plans for Goldberg revealed

Goldberg's latest WWE run was filled with success and championship glory. He originally returned to the WWE and resumed his in-ring career at the 2016 annual Survivor Series event where he squashed Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds.

The match Goldberg up for a brilliant run as a special attraction in the WWE, which included matches against the likes of Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber event, which happened to be his last appearance for the WWE to date.

On a recent episode of "Stevie Ray TV", a show hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray, former WWE Superstar Ryback, who has been accused of 'hating' Vince McMahon, stated that he once pitched a match with Goldberg to WWE creative and was shot down immediately.

"When I was in the WWE, I asked for the match multiple times, they flat out told me, Stevie, you don't want to work with him, we don't want him here, point blank, no. I leave, they bring him back in."

Latest news on Goldberg and Ryback

Goldberg is reportedly in talks to plan a retirement match, but it looks as though a WWE-branded final match is not on the cards for the former Woreld Champion has Triple H has no creative plans in place for the Hall of Famer to return to the company at this time.

Right now, Tony Khan is reportedly interested in bringing Goldberg to AEW, which would be huge for both the company and Goldberg himself as "Da Man" achieved his first bout of fame and success on TNT and TBS back in the WCW days. There are also rumors of Goldberg booking his retirement tour independently.

Meanwhile, Ryback continues to take to social media and various podcasts in attempts to get Goldberg on board for a match, as can be seen from his quotes below.

"He's a free agent, I'm a free agent. I've been compared to him my entire career. He said he wants a retirement match and nobody in wrestling is stepping up and saying 'I want that match with Goldberg'. I want the absolute best Goldberg for one more match. I'm coming back one way or another, and I want Bill Goldberg."

To date, Goldberg has not responded to Ryback's challenge, but GiveMeSport will keep you updated on the subject of Goldberg's status in wrestling as the news reaches us. Be sure to follow GMS on your preferred platforms to stay in the loop with all the latest breaking news in pro wrestling.

