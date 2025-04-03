Summary WrestleMania is home to legendary matches like The Rock vs. Stone Cold trilogy.

The Rock finally defeated Stone Cold at WrestleMania 19, which led to Mr. 3:16's retirement.

Footage from 'Mania 19 has revealed the hilarious chemistry between the two opponents.

WrestleMania is labelled the Grandest Stage of them All for a reason. A spectacle that has dominated the professional wrestling landscape since 1985, it has been home to some of WWE's best moments. An event where legacies are cemented and rivalries are put to rest, some of WWE's most noteworthy matches have emanated from the Showcase of the Immortals.

From Hulk Hogan versus Andre the Giant to Shawn Michaels versus The Undertaker, the trilogy between The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is a fan favourite. Fierce rivals with great in-ring chemistry, the WWE has posted footage from before their final encounter, and it makes for hilarious viewing.

The Brahma Bull and Austin squared off at WrestleMania 15, 17, and 19. Headlining the show on their first two encounters, the final bout saw Stone Cold retire from in-ring competition. With two No Disqualification matches and a fantastic singles showing bonding them for life, their WrestleMania 17 match is one of WWE's greatest in-ring successes. With WrestleMania season upon the WWE Universe, newly-released footage of The Rock and Stone Cold at a fan event has been posted, with fans loving the chemistry on show between the competitors.

The Rock and Stone Cold's Hilarious Interaction

Their chemistry wasn't just in the ring