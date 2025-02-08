WWE has recently released seven Superstars in a huge roster clear-out that has seemingly come out of nowhere. The sweep began on the 4th of February when Duke Hudson took to social media to announce his departure from the company.

Three days later, before SmackDown on Friday evening, another six Superstars were reportedly done with WWE, as Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, Akam and Rezar (aka Authors of Pain), Blair Davenport, and Paul Ellering all learned their time with the company was up.

The 7 Superstars Recently Released by WWE

Duke Hudson, Sonya Deville, Cedric Alexander, Akam and Rezar (aka Authors of Pain), Blair Davenport, and Paul Ellering

Fightful News reported that Deville wasn't released, but her contract, set to expire in a few weeks, was not going to be renewed, meaning she would be eligible to sign elsewhere as a free agent. The former tag-team champion signed with WWE in 2015 after competing in 'Tough Enough', and was called up to the main roster in the 2024 Draft, but has only been used sparingly by the company; her last appearance on television coming back in November.

Cedric Alexander, meanwhile, confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating: "Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90". The 35-year-old will have to wait 90 days before signing for another company, as he was released while still under contract. An update from Fightful on Saturday suggested that he is potentially set to sign for AEW.