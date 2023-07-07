Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black, who once looked poised to become a main eventer in the company, has given some fresh comments on his widely publicized departure.

The Dutchman, who know works in AEW as Malakai Black, was once a major player in Triple H's NXT after joining the company in 2016.

Now, the former NXT Champion has opened up in a new interview, stating that a lot of people backstage didn't like him during his time with the company.

Where is Aleister Black now?

The 38-year-old is currently seeing a run of success in All Elite Wrestling, following his debut in 2021, despite previous reports emerging a year ago stating that he was unhappy with his position in the company and wanted to return to WWE.

Black is currently the head of a faction known as "The House of Black" alongside his former independent tag-team partner, Brody King, and former WWE Superstar, Buddy Matthews, who was known during his WWE tenure as Buddy Murphy.

The dominant trio are a very popular act over in AEW and currently hold the AEW Trios Championship, a title which they earned after an awesome match against The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson back at the Revolution pay per view in March of this year.

What did Malakai Black say about his time in WWE?

Back when he was known as Aleister Black in NXT, the talented star has revealed that he was picked to be 'the chosen one' on the black and gold brand.

As such, he feels as if that did not sit well with people backstage, with Black had this to say on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish (via WrestleTalk)

“I remember when I was the quote-unquote, like, 'chosen one' in NXT and I did not have a lot of friends because everybody wanted to be the chosen one, you know what I mean? I had a lot of people that did not like me because of that, and I was just going like, ‘I’m sorry guys. I didn’t do anything on purpose.' But it was just the way that the industry was at the time and what the quote-unquote machine picked at that time.”

Is Aleister Black returning to WWE?

There have been rumors floating around for over a year about Black's AEW status, especially when it was announced that Triple H was assuming control of creative on the WWE's main TV shows, Raw and SmackDown.

Triple H was very high on Black during his time in NXT and the WWE, and it was heavily rumored that Black was interested in jumping ship back to the WWE when his AEW contract expired.

These rumors were fueled further when Black took a leave of absence from AEW around the time Triple H assumed control, although Black later returned to AEW and resumed his run with The House of Black.

Black's wife, Zelina Vega, is a current WWE superstar and has recently said that she would love to have Black back in the WWE so that she can spend more time with her husband on the road.

Black also took to Twitter late last year shooting down what he called "bulls**t rumors" about the length of his AEW contract after it was falsely reported that he had inked a 5-year deal with the Tony Khan-led company.

Image credits: AEW

It remains to be seen if Malakai Black will rise to the very top of AEW, or if he will jump ship back to the WWE when his contract comes to an end.

