A recently released wrestler would’ve been a top star in WWE if it wasn’t for the constant negative setbacks throughout his time there, according to reports.

Last week, following the recent sale of WWE to Endeavor and subsequent merger with UFC, the company held its first batch of talent firings in 18 months. Over the course of two days, there were around 17 roster members who were let go, with some names certainly being more surprising than others.

We saw Dolph Ziggler, who many assumed would be WWE-lifer, depart the company. Some performers that were being used as part of ongoing storylines, such as Mustafa Ali, had their contracts terminated too, but perhaps the most interesting name on the list of releases was Matt Riddle.

Why did WWE fire Matt Riddle?

The 37-year-old has always been quite the character during his time with WWE, both off-screen and in kayfabe. The Original Bro became one of the most popular figures in the company when it came to merchandise sales, and it's fair to say that he always had a lot of potential to reach the top of the company.

But away from the ring, there were many things that detracted from his time in WWE. A sexual assault allegation was made against him in the summer of 2020 during the Speaking Out movement and more recently, he was involved in controversy as he himself accused a staff member at an airport of inappropriate conduct.

Why wasn't Matt Riddle pushed as a top star?

On top of that, we can’t forget Riddle’s connection to the use of marijuana which stained his run in the UFC and ultimately ended his spell in the MMA company. Still, there’s no denying that when it came to competing in the squared circle Matt was one of the best that WWE had.

Though, per the Wrestling Observer, it’s been suggested that Triple H and those in creative never really felt confident enough to push Riddle to his full potential, as they were wary of his problematic nature.

Several in the company noted that he probably would have been among the top stars in the company, but because of the constant negative stuff that had come out, they were not going to push him past mid-level at this point.

RELATED: Several in WWE left 'unhappy' with release of 'underrated star' As for what he achieved while under the WWE banner, Riddle’s first taste of gold in the company came in NXT, where he teamed with Pete Dunne to win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and subsequently become the black and gold brand’s tag team champions.

As fans will fondly remember, odd couples were a feature of Matt’s WWE career, as he won the Raw Tag Team Titles twice with Randy Orton, where he was arguably the most over that at any other point during his career with the wrestling giant.

Name Matt Riddle Date of Birth January 14, 1986 (age 37) Height 6ft 2" Weight 216lbs Trained By Monster Factory Debut February 7, 2015 Titles Won 1x United States Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x NXT Tag Team Championship

Due to injury, we haven’t seen 'The Viper 'in the ring in over 18 months, and following the release of his tag team partner, we are unlikely to see RK-Bro reunite in the future.

As always, should more come out about Riddle’s WWE departure and where he may appear next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.