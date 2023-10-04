Highlights Mustafa Ali was supposed to win the North American Championship at NXT No Mercy, but he was unexpectedly released by WWE just nine days before the title match.

Mustafa Ali, who was fired by WWE on September 21, was actually supposed to win his first-ever title just a few days later, it has been claimed.

Two weeks ago, WWE held their first round of talent cuts in over 18 months, coming after the official confirmation of the company’s sale to Endeavor. Prior to turning their attention to the in-ring crew, many of their backroom staff were reshuffled and replaced, with certain sectors described as being ‘absolutely ripped apart’ in terms of numbers.

It was certainly a chaotic time within the company, but it wasn’t long until on-screen talent were also subject to firings. In a surprising turn of events, big names Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler left the company, though the veterans were not being consistently used on TV before they were cut, unlike Mustafa Ali, who was perhaps the firing that fans were most bewildered by.

Why did WWE fire Mustafa Ali?

Ali had made a home for himself in NXT over the last couple of months. The developmental show seems to have become a saving grace for those on the main roster whose characters had become stale and weren’t being used such as the former Cruiserweight star, as well as other performers like Baron Corbin and Dijak.

Mustafa had enjoyed feuds with the likes of Tyler Bate and Wes Lee in the past, even acting as a special referee for a clash between the two during their three-way mmatch. In fact, he had settled into the brand so much that he had earned a rightful future shot at the North American Championship.

A match was set between then-champion Dominik Mysterio and Ali for NXT’s No Mercy Premium Live Event on September 30, but the bout was obviously scrapped when the 37-year-old was released just nine days prior.

Questions were then asked about the scheduled North American Championship match at No Mercy, as WWE needed to find a new challenger for Mysterio in California. In the days that followed, it soon became clear that Trick Williams would be next in line for a title shot, and he surprisingly walked away with the gold on Saturday evening in a move that not many fans saw coming.

Real Name Adeel Alam Ring Name Mustafa Ali Date of Birth March 28, 1986 (age 37) Height 5ft 10" Weight 182lbs Trained By Unknown Debut February 2, 2003 Titles Won None

Was Mustafa Ali supposed to become North American Champion?

Following Trick's title win at No Mercy, Fightful is reporting that the original plans Shawn Michaels had for the show would have seen Ali become North American Champion, winning his first title in WWE in the process.

There were some incorrect reports stating that Dominik was originally scheduled to retain over Mustafa Ali. Actually, Mustafa Ali was supposed to win the North American Championship prior to his release. This is one of the reasons why NXT higher ups stated to us they were frustrated by the call to cut him.

This makes the decision to cut Ali from the roster all the more baffling, and explains why there was some frustration within WWE over his release, with Michaels clearly having plans for the 'underrated' star in the future.

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnIt’s worth noting that Trick has since lost the championship back to Dominik on the most recent edition of NXT, so even if Mustafa had become North American Champion last Saturday, there’s no way of telling whether his reign would’ve lasted longer than William's time with the gold.

As always, should more come out about the supposed plans for Mustafa Ali, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.