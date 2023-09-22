Highlights WWE released numerous wrestlers yesterday, including Riddick Moss, Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin and Emma

However, perhaps the most surprising release was Dolph Ziggler, with the former World Heavyweight Champion amongst those cutting cut

Since news broke, legendary wrestlers John Cena and The Rock have jumped onto social media to praise Ziggler

Numerous WWE Superstars announced their release from the company yesterday. While the firings were expected after the Endeavor deal became official, a few shockers were also seen in the flood of releases.

One of the most shocking releases from yesterday was former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler. Fans were disheartened to see the star get released after a career spanned over two decades, with many feeling that he'd end up retiring working for the wrestling giant.

Among numerous other stars, all-time greats John Cena and The Rock, have reacted to the illustrious star getting released by WWE, showering the 'underrated star' with praise.

Why did WWE release Dolph Ziggler?

The wrestling world erupted when WWE's new set of releases surfaced online yesterday. Mustafa Ali was the first one to announce his departure from the company on social media, which was the opening bell for a new set of superstars getting released from the company after their deal with Endeavor to form TKO was made official.

With Ali having an ongoing feud in NXT, it was shocking to see WWE releasing him. However, just when fans were forced to digest a few names getting released, Fightful reported that Dolph Ziggler was also fired from the company, which was perhaps the most surprising of all the cuts yesterday.

Numerous superstars and millions of fans addressed how the veteran getting released by the company was shocking. Though the former World Champion hasn't reacted to his release publicly yet, WWE legends The Rock and John Cena have commented on 'The Showoff' getting released.

Just when the release was reported, Cena wrote on Twitter "One thousand five hundred and fifty-four matches. #Respect". On the other hand, the People's Champion addressed on social media how hard the day of releases is, and how much of a fan he is of the 43-year-old star.

Just seeing all these releases now. These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler. What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward

While Ziggler was one of the biggest shockers in yesterday's flood of releases, he wasn't the only one to get the bad news. A total of 22 wrestlers were released by the company overall. Apart from Ziggler and Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Top Dolla, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, Rick Boogs, Mace, Mansoor, Dana Brooke, and a few more stars from NXT and the Performance Center were released.

Will Dolph Ziggler sign for AEW?

The day of WWE releases might turn out to be a busy one for AEW too. Numerous stars in the past, after being released by WWE, have made debuts for the competition. Ziggler might be one as well, especially given how his brother, Ryan Nemeth, works for the promotion. After having a decorated career in WWE, it doesn't seem like Tony Khan will leave any stone unturned to get Doloh to join.

Real Name Nick Nemeth Ring Name Dolph Ziggler Date of Birth July 27, 1980 (age 43) Height 6ft 0" Weight 218lbs Trained By Florida Championship Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Tom Prichard, Lance Storm & Steve Keirn Debut November 3, 2004 Titles Won 2x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x NXT Championship, 2x United States Championship, 6x Intercontinental Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship, 1x World Tag Team Championship & 2012 Money in the Bank match winner

If Ziggler signs with WWE, massive opportunities might knock on his door. A match against the likes of Kenny Omega and Claudio might turn out to be bangers. A feud with Jon Moxley could also turn out to be massive.

GIVEMESPORT wishes the best to all the superstars who were released yesterday for their future endeavors. Stay connected with GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on WWE