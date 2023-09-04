Highlights The 1990s saw a wrestling revolution with WCW, WWE, and ECW competing for supremacy.

Some big-name superstars, like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, left WWE and found success in WCW and ECW.

However, not all wrestlers were able to make a significant impact after jumping ship, such as Brutus Beefcake and Bret Hart in WCW.

The 1990s were a truly exciting time to be a wrestling fan. WCW was rising to new, never-before-seen heights, and WWE was fully immersed in the Attitude Era. While the two big promotions were locked into the iconic Monday Night Wars between Raw and Nitro, another up-start promotion run by Paul Heyman was making waves for its own brand of violent entertainment, ECW. The rosters were stacked with veterans, legends, and newcomers alike. The stakes were high and everyone was pulling out all the stops to be the best brand of wrestling in the world.

Money became the biggest thing in the world for the men and women who competed during the Monday Night Wars, and a big offer from another company could completely change the direction of someone's career for better or for worse when they jumped ship to the competition. Here are eight big-name superstars from the 1990s who were fired by WWE or left on their own terms in one way or another and went on to have big success in WCW or ECW, and here are six other stars who failed at making a significant impact after they joined the competition.

13 Became a star: Hulk Hogan

Let's kick off the list with an obvious one. By the time Hulk Hogan's tenure with WWE was coming to an end, the company had been trying its best to move on from Hulkamania and bring in a fresh batch of young, up-and-coming stars to the main event to replace The Immortal One.

Hogan's star was waning, and his future was in question with Hogan himself unhappy with the direction of his character. He decided to sit out the remainder of his contract and jumped ship to the WCW in 1994. The move to WCW revitalized Hogan's career. By 1996, with a major character shift and a heel run as Hollywood Hogan after the founding of the New World Order, Hogan was once again the face of professional wrestling, and his success simply cannot be denied.

12 Failed: Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake

Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake was a fairly popular act in WWE during the late 1980s and the crowd simply couldn't get enough of him. He became a top babyface in the company and is known for being a good friend of Hulk Hogan, so it makes sense, although never officially confirmed, that Brutus' run as a major player came to an end when Hogan started having problems with the company.

Brutus departed from WWE in 1993, and unsurprisingly, when Hogan joined WCW, so did Brutus. However, he went through a number of character changes, becoming known as The Booty Man, The Zodiac, and The Disciple, all of them ultimately failing to make an impact.

11 Became a star: Lex Luger

Lex Luger was groomed for the main event in WWE, but he failed to connect with the audience for a long period of time during his time there as The Narcissist and The All-American. The company wanted Luger to be the next Hulk Hogan, but the audience simply wasn't taking notice of the blatantly obvious attempts to make it happen. Lex would then make a deal behind Vince McMahon's back to jump ship to the competition.

Luger went on to make history by appearing on both Raw, which was pre-taped, and Nitro which was live, on the same night. Luger went on to have another fantastic run in WCW, having worked there earlier in the '90s, becoming both a top babyface and a top heel on various occasions throughout the latter years of the company.

10 Failed: Bret Hart

It has to be said that Bret "Hitman" Hart is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but his run in WCW was an absolute disaster, pretty much from start to finish. Much like Lex Luger, Hart was groomed to take over as a main eventer in the WWE after Hogan left, and he had the fan support. Bret had an amazing run in WWE but left on very controversial terms following the notorious incident known as "The Montreal Screwjob" where Hart refused to lose to HBK in Montreal, so the company forced it. Bret was scheduled to retain in his championship match against Shawn Michaels despite leaving the company for WCW afterward, but McMahon, Michaels, and referee Earl Hebner were plotting behind the scenes to screw Hart, which ultimately gave the wrestling world one of the most infamous moments in history.

Bret joined the WCW in late 1997 and while there are some hidden gems from his time there, Bret was mostly just there for the sake of being there. Ultimately, his WCW run was a failure.

9 Became a star: "Macho Man" Randy Savage

Another one of the massive stars of the 1980s, much like Hulk Hogan, was looking to reinvent himself elsewhere. Savage hadn't been used correctly in the several years leading up to him jumping ship and WCW was looking to take advantage of that with a big money offer that Savage accepted.

Macho Man saw a career rebirth over in WCW. Savage managed to reinvent himself in WCW and managed to grab back the spotlight that never should have been taken away from him in the first place. He was also one of the few veteran superstars who was legitimately good enough to hang with the young, up-and-coming talent, and whoever he was in the ring with. Savage managed to get others over with his incredible storytelling, in-ring abilities, and iconic character while keeping his own momentum forever going strong.

8 Failed: The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the biggest names in WWE despite only having a five-year run with the company from 1987 to 1992. The company put a lot of stock in Warrior who was known for his unmatchable intensity, and the fans absolutely adored him. He famously defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 6 and became the first wrestler in history to hold the WWE Championship and the Intercontinental Title at the same time. The match at the time was regarded as a dream match and a true clash of titans.

Warrior made a short return to the WWE in 1996 but was fired, and he, like many, jumped ship to WCW in 1998 with the plan being to reestablish Warrior as a major star in the company, but he reportedly had a bad attitude and was released from the company as quick as he came in following a failed feud with Hollywood Hogan which culminated in one of the worst matches of all time at Halloween Havoc 1998.

7 Became a star: "Sycho" Sid Vicious

Sid jumped ship from the WCW to the WWE on a number of occasions throughout the late 1980s and 1990s. He was a talented and imposing superstar who looked the part and played the role of a monster perfectly. His most successful run with the WWE began in 1995 when he was finally presented as a main eventer. Sid became a big part of the WWE, having memorable feuds with the likes of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, but he would ultimately and very questionably be fired while rehabbing a serious neck injury in 1997.

Once he was healed, Sid jumped ship to the WCW in 1999 and was straight back in the main event. He had the support of the audience and was a perfect fit on the roster. Sid was a true shining light on the quickly declining WCW product. During this this time, Sid became a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

6 Failed: Ahmed Johnson

There was a time when Ahmed Johnson looked poised to be WWE's next breakout star. Johnson was a white-hot prospect who looked like a superstar and the audience absolutely adored him then. For reasons unknown at the time, his push was inexplicably halted, and he was out of the company by 1998. Johnson to this day is still one of the WWE's biggest "what ifs?"

He made a return to wrestling in WCW but rather than the company capitalizing on the star power he once held, he was given the name 'Big T' and thrown into a forgettable faction alongside Stevie Ray known as Harlem Heat 2000. Big T was used simply to further an already awful storyline with Booker T.

5 Became a star: Jeff Jarrett

Another wrestler on the list who frequently jumped ship between companies is "Double J" Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett had already created an established character that he carried with him throughout his time in the WCW and the WWF, but the times were quickly changing, and the audience was growing bored with Jarrett's same old shtick.

Jarrett returned to WWE and carried on with the country singer gimmick until he finally pulled the trigger and reinvented himself as a cocky and charismatic egomaniac, and his most memorable gimmick was born. When Jarrett made the jump back to WCW in late 1999, he bought this gimmick with him and became one of the top heels in the company. It didn't end in WCW for Jarrett however, as he went on to have an amazing career in TNA Wrestling throughout the 2000s. Double J currently wrestles for All Elite Wrestling, making him the only wrestler on the list who is still actively performing today.

4 Failed: Bam Bam Bigelow

There is no way to describe Bam Bam Bigelow other than calling him one of the greatest big men of all time. Bigelow could do it all. His hard-hitting, powerhouse moveset was capped off with the ability to fly like a cruiserweight when needed, and he had a proper superstar look to boot. There is no reason why Bigelow couldn't have been a major player in any company in the world.

When he returned to WWE in 1992, Bam Bam was booked to be a star, but never quite made it to the top, and by late 1995, he was one of the biggest free agents in the world. Bigelow went on to thrive in Japan and had a brilliant run in ECW, but by the time he returned to WCW's mainstream stage in 1998, the company simply didn't have a clue what to do with him, and it wasn't long before he got lost in the shuffle. Bigelow quickly found himself a jobber to the stars and was fed to Goldberg, ending any chances of success, before finally having a run in the short-lived hardcore division and disappearing completely.

3 Became a star: Raven

Raven's run in the WWE in the early 1990s was such a flash in the pan that it would be quite reasonable for fans to forget that he was even there. He was sparingly used as an in-ring talent and was mostly used as a heel manager under the name of Johnny Polo. He was ultimately released by the WWE in 1995 and began working for Paul Heyman's ECW, completely reinventing himself and giving the world Raven. He went on to become one of ECW's biggest stars and had a popular run in WCW where he led a faction of outcasts known as Raven's Flock.

Under his Raven character, he would return to the WWE in 2000 before being released once more in 2003. He then once again proved what an asset he was by becoming one of the biggest stars in TNA Wrestling. It will forever remain a mystery as to why Vince McMahon didn't see Raven as a big star, considering that he managed to achieve so much elsewhere.

2 Failed: "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig

How do you mess up the career of someone as 'absolutely perfect' as Curt Hennig? By revisiting the WCW archives, it becomes crystal clear that the Georgia-based company totally fumbled when it came to Curt. As Mr. Perfect, Hennig became one of the WWE's biggest mid-card stars. His heel character was impossible to truly hate due to him being able to back up everything that he egotistically said about himself. He looked like a star, was genuinely one of the greatest in-ring talents of all time, and his character and microphone work were top-notch.

Mr. Perfect left WWE in 1996 and joined WCW in 1997. Hennig was originally built as a top free agent acquisition, with two top factions, the Four Horsemen and the New World Order, vying for his services. While he initially joined forces with Ric Flair and the Horsemen, he quickly turned heel and joined the nWo, and from there, he simply got lost in the fold and never recovered, resulting in him never making it past the midcard in WCW and his run ultimately failing.

1 Became stars: Kevin Nash and Scott Hall (The Outsiders)

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall's jumping ship to WCW kick-started a revolution, the effects of which are still felt to this day. These guys were billed as The Outsiders; two men from a rival promotion invading to take over, and it made for some of the most exciting weekly television in professional wrestling history. Hall and Nash were massive in WWE and arrived at a time when former WWE Superstars such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage had already evolved and adapted to the competition, and the product was almost at risk of becoming stale.

Hall and Nash 'invaded' and breathed new life into WCW and became two of the most impactful, important, and controversial names in the history of wrestling when they formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan. Politics and personal issues aside, these men changed wrestling and absolutely dominated WCW. It would be an insult to call their jumping ship to the competition anything other than a massive, world-changing success.