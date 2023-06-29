WWE legend Randy Orton has been out of action due to a back injury for more than a year now, but he could be coming back to WWE soon.

Recent rumors have been claiming that Triple H is wanting to have Orton return at Money in the Bank this weekend in London.

However, the legend’s return might not be seen as soon as the pay-per-view event on Saturday night, as per the latest update.

When is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

The Legend Killer’s back injury has been very concerning for the WWE Universe.

When Orton went out due to his back injury, it was reported that the former multiple-time World Champion’s future in the pro-wrestling industry was uncertain. However, after Orton went through a surgery, some positive updates came out.

As per some recent reports, Randy Orton is looking forward to his return to WWE very soon. The 43-year-old star was previously reported to make a return at Money in the Bank, with fans unable to contain their excitement.

However, as per an exclusive report from Ringside News, things won’t be so fast. Orton is expected to return soon, but Money in the Bank is reportedly not an event that he'll be back at. The report states that the management already knows Randy Orton’s timetable and Money in the Bank won’t be the time of his return.

“Randy Orton is not returning at MITB. If anyone says ‘may return,’ that is pure clickbait. Everyone internally knows his timetable, and this is not it."

Image Source: WWE

Latest news on Randy Orton

While Randy Orton’s return is still not in the cards, WWE might be planning a major feud for his return.

After going through the back injury, Randy Orton’s career is still in jeopardy. Though there are rumors of him making a return soon, it isn’t official.

If Orton, who has been described by many as a 'perfect' wrestler, makes a return to WWE anytime soon, one won’t expect him to have a lot more matches left in him. Given his body status, WWE might plan every Randy Orton match as if it was the last match of his career.

On Orton’s return, WWE would likely book his former tag team partner Matt Riddle against him. Riddle and Orton’s tag team run was phenomenal, and a major betrayal was expected between them a number of times.

Given Orton won’t be in the ring for long, a match with Matt Riddle could be the perfect choice upon the legend killer’s return. Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for latest updates on Randy Orton’s status.