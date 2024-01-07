Highlights Giulia is expected to sign with WWE by the end of the year, according to insiders within the company.

There have been indications that Giulia may be preparing for a future away from her current promotion, STARDOM.

WWE holds the belief that Giulia will join their roster before the end of 2024, and they are interested in forming a partnership with STARDOM.

The latest has come out regarding whether or not we can expect Giulia to sign with WWE, with insiders within the company expecting to see her join by the end of the year at the latest. The future of the current New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Giulia has been a popular talking point for many months. In November, it was PWInsider who first reported the links between her and WWE, even going as far as to suggest that the 29-year-old would even make an appearance at the Performance Center and NXT later that month. While that didn’t come to be, it emerged that Giulia’s contract with her current home, World Wonder Ring Stardom, will expire this March.

Following this news, fans of Japanese women’s wrestling have been keeping an eye out for any hints regarding her future, and there have been many indications that she may be preparing for a future away from STARDOM. At the ‘Triangle Derby’ pay-per-view, Giulia’s team lost Stardom’s trios titles, the Artist of Stardom Championship, to God’s Eye.

Not only that but on their most recent show, the star announced that she was officially disbanding Donna Del Mondo, the faction that she helped to start. This has worried those who are pulling for Giulia to stay in STARDOM, while simultaneously exciting the WWE faithful.

Dave Meltzer has revealed what those in WWE think

They expect to see her in the company by the end of the year

To provide the latest update on the situation, Dave Meltzer has written in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE actually holds an internal belief that Giulia will be on their books by the end of the year.

"Giulia’s contract with STARDOM expires in March. As of right now, she’s not leaving in March but those in WWE are of the belief, as are others, that she will be in WWE before the end of 2024."

Meltzer has also discussed WWE’s recently established working relationship with All Japan Pro Wrestling as part of this report and what it might mean for their pursuit of Giulia. The partnership, which saw William Regal announce that his son and NXT star Charlie Dempsey’s trip overseas in order to compete in an AJPW ring, has been groundbreaking for WWE and may present some interesting options going forward.

Over the New Year, he competed against some of the best talent that the Japanese company had to offer, including Tatsumi Fujinami and Katsuhiko Nakajima, even challenging for AJPW’s Triple Crown Championship, albeit unsuccessfully. This shows WWE’s newfound willingness to look beyond their own four walls, an exciting prospect for fans.

WWE are interested in working with a women's professional wrestling promotion

Stardom is one they are considering

It was said by Meltzer that Triple H and Nick Khan are potentially interested in adding a women’s professional wrestling company to their alliance, with World Wonder Ring Stardom the most attractive option. So, they perhaps feel as if capturing one of Stardom’s current top assets could swing the power dynamic when it comes to forming a potential working relationship.

This could drive WWE even more to make sure they do secure the signature of Giulia over the course of 2024. As we approach March, there will likely be many more developments that affect both her future and WWE’s potential partnerships with other promotions.

As always, as more comes out about Giulia and her potential move to WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.