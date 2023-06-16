The future of a popular SmackDown tag-team is up in the air as WWE currently has "no creative plans" for them.

Last week on the June 9 edition of SmackDown, WWE announced a tag-team gauntlet match for tonight's show to determine the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, currently held by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Latest news on Hit Row

The 5-way tag-team match will see Street Profits, Brawling Brutes, The OC, LWO and the newly drafted Pretty Deadly all duke it out for a chance to compete against Zayn and Owens.

While these five teams will battle it out to determine who gets the opportunity to wrestle for the championship gold and become the premier tag team on WWE SmackDown, one popular team was nowhere to be seen.

The team missing from the tag-team gauntlet announcement was none-other than Hit Row, made up Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla, despite being an act that Hall of Famer Edge is believed to be a 'big fan' of.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Triple H has zero plans in place for Hit Row to be featured on TV any time soon, leaving fans wondering what could be happening behind the scenes.

Hit Row were previously released by WWE due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in the Summer of 2022 as part of Triple H's new creative regime which saw "The Game" bring back many former talents, especially those from his run as head of creative in NXT, back to the company.

Image credits: WWE

What is next for Hit Row in the WWE?

Hit Row are a very charismatic and talented team with a lot of potential and, if given some creative direction, they will have a bright future in the WWE. Right now it doesn't look like they will be seen on television for a while, so exactly what could be next for the popular duo and their manager, B-Fab?

The likely scenario right now is that, with WWE heading into SummerSlam and putting focus and attention on NXT as they attempt to give the brand a push in the right direction and get some more eyes on the product, that Hit Row could find themselves back in their stomping grounds.

The WWE is currently seeing main roster talents such as Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin work angles in NXT, and they reportedly have plans to bring other members of the main roster over to enhance their storylines heading into SummerSlam this year, where it is rumored that several NXT titles on the line at the annual pay per view event.

GiveMeSport will keep you updated on any breaking news in regard to the future of Hit Row's future in the WWE as we get it.